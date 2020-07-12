Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball KBO: NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2
Soccer, men’s EPL: Southampton at Manchester United 11:55 a.m. NBCS
USL: Oklahoma City vs. FC Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLS: LA FC vs. Houston 5 p.m. FS1
MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Portland 7:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s NWSL: OL Reign vs. Portland FC (T) 4 p.m. CBSS
Legend: (T) is tape delay
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
