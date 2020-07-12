Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Baseball KBO: NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2

Soccer, men’s EPL: Southampton at Manchester United 11:55 a.m. NBCS

USL: Oklahoma City vs. FC Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLS: LA FC vs. Houston 5 p.m. FS1

MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Portland 7:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s NWSL: OL Reign vs. Portland FC (T) 4 p.m. CBSS

Legend: (T) is tape delay

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

