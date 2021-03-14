 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, women’s

NCAA Tournament Selection Show 4 p.m. ESPN

Cross country

NCAA Championships 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

NBA

Knicks at Nets 4:15 p.m. ESPN

Lakers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey

Minnesota-Duluth vs. St. Cloud State 1 p.m. CBSS

Wisconsin vs. Penn State 1:30 p.m. BTN

Minnesota vs. Michigan/Ohio State 5:30 p.m. BTN

Denver vs. North Dakota 6 p.m. CBSS

MLB spring

Nationals vs. Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB

Reds vs. Angels 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Knicks at Nets 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Lakers at Warriors 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA softball

Mississippi State at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

NHL

Predators at Lightning 1 p.m. NHL

Flyers at Rangers 3 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Rutgers at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN

Michigan State at Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton 12:55 a.m. NBCS

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

