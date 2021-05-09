 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB

Angels at Astros 5 p.m. ESPN

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Rangers at Giants (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

NBA

Wizards at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA

Jazz at Warriors 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Stars at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

Burnley at Fulham 11:55 a.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

