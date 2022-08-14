 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Hockey, men's

Juniors: Austria vs. Switzerland 11 a.m. NHL

Juniors: Finland vs. Canada 3 p.m. NHL

Juniors: Germany vs. Sweden 7 p.m. NHL

Little League

Softball World Series, third place 1 p.m. ESPN

American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU

Softball World Series, championship 4 p.m. ESPN

American Legion World Series 4 p.m. ESPNU

MLB

Tigers at Guardians Noon MLB

Astros at White Sox 5 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Giants 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Mariners at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Crystal Palace at Liverpool Noon USA

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

