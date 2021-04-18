 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB

White Sox at Red Sox 8 a.m. MLB

Cardinals-Nationals or Giants-Phillies 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Warriors at 76ers 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Bucks 5 p.m. BSAZ

Jazz at Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Red Wings at Stars 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Wild at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Sharks at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL

NCAA softball

Tennessee at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

NCAA volleyball

NCAA quarterfinal 9 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA quarterfinal 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA quarterfinal 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA quarterfinal 6 p.m. ESPNU

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Liverpool at Leeds United Noon NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

NBA

Suns at Bucks 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News