Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men's
Purdue at Illinois 10 a.m. Ch 11
George Mason at G. Washington Noon CBSS
Notre Dame at Howard 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
La Salle at St. Joseph’s 2 p.m. CBSS
Utah at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN
Delaware at Northeastern 5 p.m. CBSS
Wyoming at Nevada 6 p.m. FS1
UNLV at San Jose State 7 p.m. CBSS
Basketball, women's
La Salle at St. Joseph’s 10 a.m. CBSS
UConn at Oregon 3 p.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC
NBA
Hornets at Knicks 11 a.m. NBA
Bulls at Grizzlies 1:30 p.m. TNT
Bucks at Hawks 4 p.m. TNT
Suns at Spurs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Jazz at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA
NFL Playoffs
Cardinals at Rams 6:15 p.m. Ch 9
Cardinals at Rams 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Cardinals at Rams 6:15 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Australian Open, first round Noon ESPN2
Australian Open, first round 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men's
The Tommy Lloyd Show 6 p.m. 1290-AM
NBA
Suns at Spurs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL Playoffs
Cardinals at Rams 6:15 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)