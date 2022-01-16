 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Purdue at Illinois 10 a.m. Ch 11

George Mason at G. Washington Noon CBSS

Notre Dame at Howard 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

La Salle at St. Joseph’s 2 p.m. CBSS

Utah at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Delaware at Northeastern 5 p.m. CBSS

Wyoming at Nevada 6 p.m. FS1

UNLV at San Jose State 7 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women's

La Salle at St. Joseph’s 10 a.m. CBSS

UConn at Oregon 3 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

NBA

Hornets at Knicks 11 a.m. NBA

Bulls at Grizzlies 1:30 p.m. TNT

Bucks at Hawks 4 p.m. TNT

Suns at Spurs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Jazz at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs

Cardinals at Rams 6:15 p.m. Ch 9

Cardinals at Rams 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Cardinals at Rams 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Australian Open, first round Noon ESPN2

Australian Open, first round 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men's

The Tommy Lloyd Show 6 p.m. 1290-AM

NBA

Suns at Spurs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Playoffs

Cardinals at Rams 6:15 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

