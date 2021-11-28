 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Norfolk State vs. Grambling State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN2

Morgan State vs. Hampton 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame at Illinois 7 p.m. ESPN2

Montana at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

NC A&T at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC

NBA

Nuggets at Heat 5:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Seahawks at Washington 6:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Coyotes at Jets 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO MONDAY

Football

Jedd Fisch Show 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

