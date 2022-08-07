Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Little League
New England Regional 6 a.m. ESPN
Southeast Regional 8 a.m. ESPN
Metro Regional 10 a.m. ESPN
Southwest Regional Noon ESPN
West Regional 2 p.m. ESPN
Great Lakes Regional 4 p.m. ESPN
Northwest Regional 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Pirates at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Yankees at Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB
WNBA
Liberty at Wings 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO MONDAY
MLB
Pirates at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)