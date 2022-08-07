 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Little League

New England Regional 6 a.m. ESPN

Southeast Regional 8 a.m. ESPN

Metro Regional 10 a.m. ESPN

Southwest Regional Noon ESPN

West Regional 2 p.m. ESPN

Great Lakes Regional 4 p.m. ESPN

Northwest Regional 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Pirates at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Yankees at Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB

WNBA

Liberty at Wings 5 p.m. NBA

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

Pirates at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

