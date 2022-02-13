 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports bets bets
agate

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure 3 p.m. CBSS

Bucknell at Lehigh 5 p.m. CBSS

Virginia at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Kansas State 5 p.m. ESPN2

UNC Central at Coppin State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Dayton at Rhode Island 7 p.m. CBSS

Oklahoma State at Kansas 7 p.m. ESPN

Washington State at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPNU

Georgetown at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Indiana at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

Florida at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

Ohio State at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Maryland at Iowa 7 p.m. ESPN2

Hockey

Northeastern vs. Boston U. 5:30 p.m. NHL

NBA

Spurs at Bulls 6 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Clippers 8:30 p.m. NBA

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men's

The Tommy Lloyd Show 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Oklahoma State at Kansas 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

