Monday's TV/radio sports bets bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men's
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure 3 p.m. CBSS
Bucknell at Lehigh 5 p.m. CBSS
Virginia at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN
West Virginia at Kansas State 5 p.m. ESPN2
UNC Central at Coppin State 5 p.m. ESPNU
Dayton at Rhode Island 7 p.m. CBSS
Oklahoma State at Kansas 7 p.m. ESPN
Washington State at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPNU
Georgetown at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Indiana at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
Florida at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC
Ohio State at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
Maryland at Iowa 7 p.m. ESPN2
Hockey
Northeastern vs. Boston U. 5:30 p.m. NHL
NBA
Spurs at Bulls 6 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Clippers 8:30 p.m. NBA
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men's
The Tommy Lloyd Show 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Oklahoma State at Kansas 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)