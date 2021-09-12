Murray gets 5 TDs, Jones 5 sacks as Cardinals rout Titans 38-13 in season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kylar Murray provided a dazzling hint of how much better he might be in his third NFL season. Chandler Jones made it very clear why the Arizona Cardinals need to sign him to the new contract he wants — and soon.

Murray scored five touchdowns and Jones had a career-high five sacks as the Cardinals simply dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 Sunday for a big road win to open the season.

“I won't let our offense get complacent,” Murray said. “We know how good we can be. We know the sky's the limit for us.”

Jones, who tied the franchise record, had three sacks in a first quarter so good LeBron James chimed in on social media for his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy. Jones also forced two fumbles the Cardinals turned into 14 points.

“It was epic,” Cardinals safety Budda Baker said of Jones' performance. “I think it was one for the ages.”

Murray tormented the Titans throwing for 289 yards with a career-high four TD passes, two apiece to All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. Murray's best pass came came early in the third quarter off his back foot to Kirk on a beautiful floater Kirk simply ran under.

Hopkins said it's fun playing with Murray.