NAU's game in Tucson a homecoming for local players

Aguilar hails from nearby Nogales and was a regular at Wildcats games in his childhood. At one point, he said his family even had season tickets.

Much of his immediate and extended family will make the 45-minute drive to Tucson on Saturday. Aguilar said at least 25 friends and family have already purchased tickets. Each of them will see him live out a childhood dream again.

“It’s honestly really freaking cool because I’ve put myself in that field, when I was going to games, thinking, ‘Man I wish I could play there one day,’ and now to be playing my third and final time there is pretty amazing. I’m going to have a lot of family there, which will make it even more special,” Aguilar said.

Saturday’s game, beside being the Lumberjacks’ lone contest against an in-state opponent this season, is also a chance to play against local talent for the first time in a few years.

In recent seasons, both the Wildcats and Lumberjacks have made concerted efforts to recruit and sign athletes from Arizona. For those who played prep football in the state, Saturday will be another opportunity for athletes to measure up against those they might have played against in years past.