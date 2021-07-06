NBA Finals Notebook: Mid-range jumpers could be the rage during series

PHOENIX — While the 3-point shot has unquestionably changed the NBA game, during these finals the star of the show might be the mid-range jumper.

Yes, the regular old 2-point shot will get some love in this series.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Chris Paul all excel at 12-to 18-foot pullups, which is a lost art for many players who focus on 3-pointers or dunks.

“A lot of coaches’ and teams’ schemes, they want you to shoot threes and layups,” Middleton said. “That’s what a lot of teams expect you to do. But when you stop sometimes, they just don’t expect it. It gives you a clean look.

“So if you work on it, it almost seems like a layup or a three-point shot for myself.”

Sounds simple enough and there are players in the NBA Finals who make it look easy. It might be one reason Booker and Middleton are two of the more overlooked All-Stars in the league. Perfecting the 15-foot baseline jumper isn't exactly every kid's dream lately when they're shooting hoops in the driveway.

But Booker and Middleton have it down to a science — along with a healthy respect for one another.