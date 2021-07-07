NBA Finals notebook: Thirty-somethings abound for Suns, Bucks

Antetokounmpo admits he couldn't help but hear the countdown. He also knows it will continue during games in Phoenix.

“Of course, 20,000 people yelling, “one, two, three, four,” you notice that,” Antetokounmpo said. “But as I said, like I’ve learned to embrace it. Like I know it’s not going to stop.”

Olympics got next

Suns guard Devin Booker has a message for the USA basketball team: “I'll be there.”

“I’ve reached out to Coach Pop,” Booker said of national team coach Gregg Popovich. “I reached out to (Jerry) Colangelo just recently and then I told them I saw all the guys reported to Vegas, and the only other place I would rather be is the Finals. But I would love to be there with the guys and I’ll be there soon.”

The logistics of getting from the NBA Finals to Tokyo could be tight if the series goes all seven games. Game 7 is scheduled for July 22 and the first game for USA Basketball at the Olympics is July 25. Holiday and Middleton could be in the same situation for the Bucks.

But Booker made it clear he's looking forward to the experience.