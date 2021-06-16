NCAA investigating whether Herm Edwards, Sun Devils broke recruiting rules

PHOENIX — Arizona State's football program may have committed recruiting violations, according to a report published Wednesday morning.

The NCAA is investigating whether ASU hosted high school athletes during the COVID-19 dead period, and potentially committed other recruiting violations, as first reported by The Athletic.

The investigation was confirmed by a school spokesperson, but without further comment. The number of prospects the program hosted during what was supposed to be an NCAA-mandated stoppage in in-person visits is unclear.

“ASU can confirm the NCAA is conducting an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program," the statement from ASU said. "In accordance with NCAA bylaws, the university cannot provide further comment at this time.”

New details regarding what is being investigated were revealed in a report from Yahoo! Sports, published Wednesday afternoon. The report cited sources saying that an anonymous person sent a file containing dozens of pages to the Arizona State athletic department, which included screenshots, receipts, pictures and emails related to numerous potential violations within the football program.