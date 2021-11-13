NFL-best Cardinals continue to evolve, prepare for Panthers

GLENDALE — Vance Joseph thinks it's great the Cardinals have an 8-1 record, which is tops in the NFL.

The defensive coordinator has also been around long enough to know it doesn't mean much as the calendar moves to November and December.

"The good teams in this league in the second half of the year, they don't stay the same," Joseph said. "They adjust before they have to adjust. Does that make sense? Because the good teams understand that it's going to get harder every week. Teams have two months of film on you."

That film will show that the Cardinals have been one of the NFL's best through nine games on both offense and defense. They'll try to continue those trends against the Panthers (4-5) on Sunday.

The Cardinals have continued their winning ways despite injuries to key personnel, especially on offense. Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) missed last week's game against the 49ers, which Arizona still won 31-17.

Those two haven't practiced this week either, calling into question their status against the Panthers. If Murray can't play, veteran backup Colt McCoy showed he can handle the offense, completing 22 of 26 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown in his first start of the season.