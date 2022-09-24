NHL's Coyotes, Ducks to square off at Tucson Arena on Sunday

For the first time since 2017, the NHL is back in Tucson.

The Arizona Coyotes will face the Anaheim Ducks at 2 p.m. Sunday inside Tucson Arena. The preseason game is the Coyotes’ first in Tucson five years.

For many Coyotes, a trip back to the Old Pueblo — home of the club's top minor-league affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners — is a chance to relive fond memories.

"We saw that come up on the preseason schedule and it was pretty neat," Coyotes defenseman Cam Crotty, who played with the Roadrunners from 2020-22, told Roadrunners broadcaster Adrian Denny. "I’m not sure who’s going to get to play in it, but it will be pretty cool to don the jersey in Tucson and kinda give that experience a little bit to the fans. That will be pretty cool, for sure."

The Coyotes' training camp roster features 52 players — 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goalies. Over the coming weeks, the NHL club will pare the roster down to 23, with many of the optioned players heading to Tucson.

"Obviously we don’t really know which team will be there (Sunday), which group will be going down, but I had a lot of fun in Tucson," Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse, who played for the Roadrunners in 2017-18, told Denny. "I learned so much playing there and we had such a great team filled with a bunch of great people so if I’m playing in that game it’s gonna be exciting to get back there and see the old rink."

The Coyotes' training camp roster features 19 Roadrunners alumni — 11 of whom played for both Tucson and Arizona last season. Eight Roadrunners made their NHL debuts last season.

"It’s exciting, getting to play in an NHL game in Tucson where it all started," said Coyotes forward Michael Carcone, who played with the Roadrunners from 2020-22, told Denny. "Looking forward to being back and being there with the guys."

Sunday's game is the Coyotes' only preseason tilt in the state; they'll play the Dallas Stars in Tulsa on Tuesday and visit Anaheim on Wednesday. The Coyotes will play exhibitions against Vegas (twice) and Vancouver during the first week of October, then open their season Oct. 13 at Pittsburgh.

But first, they'll play a "home" game in a familiar environment.

“Yeah, it would be awesome to go back down there, go see the rink again, if there’s any changes or not," defenseman J.J. Moser — who played for Tucson in 2021 — told Denny. "And, yeah, remember the good times."

Slap shots

• The Roadrunners will host a Pregame Fiesta before Sunday's Coyotes-Ducks game. The event, which starts at noon, features cornhole, giant Jenga, Coyotes and Roadrunners inflatables, food and drinks and Mariachi Los Diablitos from Sunnyside High School. Howler, the Coyotes' mascot, will be in attendance, as will Dusty the Roadrunner.

• Tickets for Sunday's game start at $30 and be purchased on the Tucson Roadrunners' website or through Ticketmaster.