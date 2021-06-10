Oklahoma handles Florida State to win fifth WCWS title

“We knew that we wanted to set the tone pretty early," Gasso said. “Jocelyn Alo is made differently. Made differently. When she puts her mind to something, she gets it done, whatever it is."

Oklahoma left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo went 10-for-21 in the World Series and made several outstanding catches during the week to also earn All-Tournament honors.

Florida State (49-13-1) was seeking its second national championship in the past three World Series under coach Lonni Alameda. The 10th-seeded Seminoles finished second in their conference during the regular season, lost in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament and had to win twice at No. 7 seed LSU in super regionals. They lost their World Series opener before winning five straight to get to the brink of a national title.

“I’m just so proud of the team to be here and everything we’ve gone through this year to persevere and to be in this moment is what we dreamt of," Florida State center fielder Dani Morgan said. “I’m just proud of this team. We were able to get here and give everything we had."

Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock gave up one hit in 3 1/3 innings of relief in the final game. She won three World Series games.