One week after losing to Arizona, Cal postpones game vs. USC

BERKELEY, Calif. — Cal’s game against USC was postponed on Tuesday after a series of positive coronavirus tests in the Golden Bears program, the first major college football game called off this season because of COVID-19.

Cal played last week at Arizona without starting quarterback Chase Garbers and six other starters because of positive tests that knocked out 24 players and assistant coaches. The Bears lost 10-3 to Arizona.

Cal announced Tuesday that additional players tested positive this week and are unavailable to practice or play, leading to the postponement. Athletic director Jim Knowlton called it a “difficult decision.”

“We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do,” Knowlton said. “Due to additional impact on specific position groups, we have decided to postpone Saturday’s game. We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community.”

Coach Justin Wilcox said he was upset for the fans and the players who will miss out on the game but added there was no choice.