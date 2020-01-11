Pac-12 basketball: Oregon holds off ASU; Stanford wins again

EUGENE, Ore. — Payton Pritchard scored 29 points and No. 9 Oregon held off Arizona State 78-69 on Saturday night.
Much of the game was a personal duel between Pritchard and Arizona State's Remy Martin, who also had 29 points.
Chris Duarte added 20 points for the Ducks (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12). They have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Sun Devils.
Arizona State (10-6, 1-2) remained one of only two Pac-12 teams, along with Washington State, that has never won at Matthew Knight Arena, which opened in 2011.
After Arizona State pulled to 65-60 with four minutes remaining, Pritchard responded with a three-point play and the Ducks milked that advantage to the end.
The Ducks started the game shooting well from distance, with five 3-pointers in seven attempts in the opening six minutes on the way to a 19-12 advantage. The Sun Devils rallied to tie it at 24.
Oregon kept up its torrid shooting and took advantage of ASU missing seven of its last eight shot attempts in the first half for a 40-31 halftime lead.
Pritchard’s sixth 3-pointer pushed Orego's lead to 45-31, but the Sun Devils battled back and Martin scored seven consecutive Arizona State points to cut it to 53-48.
The Ducks pushed the lead back into double digits, but again it was Martin responding with another seven-point spurt to draw the Sun Devils to 65-60 before Pritchard’s three-point play put Oregon back up by eight.
STANFORD 88, WASHINGTON STATE 62
STANFORD, Calif. — Freshman Tyrell Terry’s day started with a loss and then got significantly better.
Terry, a Minnesota Vikings fan, scored a season-high 22 points and had six rebounds in helping Stanford win for the seventh time in eight games, a victory over Washington State on Saturday.
“I kept trying to sneak updates during the game and when I heard they lost, it was kind of a bummer,” Terry said. “It’s all right though, I’d rather have a win here.”
The Vikings lost 27-10 to the San Francisco 49ers, just down the road in Santa Clara.
Carlos da Silva scored all 15 of his points in the first half for the Cardinal (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12), who beat the Cougars a seventh straight time.
“I got a lot of good looks and made my shots,” Silva said. “I was more aggressive than I’ve been over the past few games.”
Isaac White added 11 points, his second double-figure game of the season. Bryce Wills had 10.
“The inside game was an important piece for this game,” Silva said. Coming out strong is very important to keep energy.”
Isaac Bonton reached double figures in scoring for the sixth consecutive game, netting 15 points for the Cougars (10-7, 1-3), who have lost three of four to open conference play since a six-game nonconference winning streak. Jeff Pollard had a game-high 10 rebounds and scored eight points.
CALIFORNIA 61, WASHINGTON 58, OT
BERKELEY, Calif. — Matt Bradley didn't think much of his game-winning 3-pointer in overtime other than he missed a similar shot at the end of regulation. California coach Mark Fox, on the other hand, compared Bradley's bucket to watching a sunset.
"You wish you could watch that thing for 30 minutes but it happens in like two seconds," Fox said. "It was a thing of beauty. As hard as he’s worked and as much as he’s bought in, he deserved to have that thing go down."
Bradley banked in a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in overtime, lifting California to a win over Washington on Saturday night.
Bradley finished with 17 points and five rebounds to help the Golden Bears (8-8, 2-1 Pac-12) to their second straight win after a four-game losing streak. Grant Anticevich added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 10.
Jaden McDaniels had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Washington. The Huskies (11-6, 1-3) rallied from 10 down in the final 12 minutes of the second half but made only one basket in overtime.
Bradley scored on a left-handed layup with 1:35 left in overtime to give Cal a two-point lead. The two teams traded misses before Nahziah Carter made two of three free throws that made it 58-all with 34.2 seconds left after being fouled taking a 3-pointer by Anticevich.
Bradley, Cal’s leading scorer this season, got the ball and dribbled the clock down before taking the game-winning shot above the arc and over McDaniels, Washington’s 6-foot-9 freshman. The ball banked in as the crowd at Haas Pavilion erupted.
“Coach told me I had to work out, try to get a shot off,” Bradley said. “The second half I had the same opportunity which I trusted Grant, he took a really good shot and ended up missing. I was like, ‘Let me just give it a go,’ and I made it.”
USC 74, UCLA 63
LOS ANGELES — Nick Rakocevic had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Jonah Mathews added 16 points and Southern California defeated crosstown rival UCLA to win for the seventh time in eight games on Saturday night.
Freshman Ethan Anderson had a career-high 14 points despite rolling his left ankle and briefly leaving the court midway through the second half for the Trojans (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12). They bounced back from a 32-point loss at Washington last week in which they scored a season-low 40 points.
Chris Smith scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jalen Hill added 14 points for UCLA (8-8, 1-2), which never got a sustained run going in front of 13,659, their first sellout and most spirited crowd of the season.
After being limited to six points in the first half, Rakocevic contributed to a dominant stretch when the Trojans extended their lead to double digits for the first time. He twice had back-to-back baskets, including a dunk, before Mathews hit a 3-pointer that gave USC a 58-44 lead.
UCLA stepped up its defense over the final four minutes, going to a full-court press and man-to-man, but the Trojans were undeterred. Anderson passed along the baseline to Daniel Utomi in the left corner and he connected on a 3-pointer for a 66-57 lead.
Mathews hit a 3-pointer under pressure for a 71-61 lead.
The Bruins went 13 of 18 from the free throw line in the second half, when they were 9 of 25 from the field in front of former UCLA greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sidney Wicks, Jamaal Wilkes and Earl Watson.
The Trojans led by as many as five points in the first half when the Bruins were ahead just once.