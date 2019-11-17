TEMPE— Arizona State Sun Devils forced the most turnovers in a game in almost 23 years, and had plenty of offense for an easy win.
Guards Remy Martin and Jaelen House scored 20 points each, and Arizona State quickly overcame a slow start to cruise to a 92-55 win over Rider on Sunday.
House, a freshman, recorded his second straight game scoring in double figures, and the Sun Devils defense rattled the Broncs into committing 29 turnovers. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Romello White added 11 points each for Arizona State.
"That's ultimately what we want to do. We want to get out and fastbreak," Martin said. "We're a fast transition team so, when we create turnovers, we get it going and we're pretty hard to stop in transition."
Stevie Jordan scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half for Rider (2-1). It was the first ever meeting between the two teams.
The Sun Devils made just three of their first 17 shots and trailed by as much as eight in the early going. They tied the score at 12 on three free throws by House and took the lead on a Jalen Graham dunk.
Those points were part of a 13-0 run that saw the Sun Devils take a 17-12 lead. The Broncs went more than 4 ½ minutes without scoring through the middle part of the first half.
Jordan picked up his third personal foul only eight minutes into the game and did not play the rest of the first half.
After a steal by Elias Valtonen, the Sun Devils got a fast-break layup from Rob Edwards for a 31-22 lead with 4:30 to go in the half. It was Edwards’ first two points after the senior guard scored 20 and 23 points in the first two games, and he finished with five.
Martin hit back-to-back 3s to make it 39-22, and Arizona State closed the half on a 16-2 run for a 43-24 halftime lead, having forced 16 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
"They were a legitimate opponent," Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley said. "We were able to score in bunches when we got those live ball turnovers."
Hurley said House made the Broncs feel uncomfortable with his quickness on offense and defense.
Arizona State finished with 16 steals. Martin and Verge had four each.
"Got in some foul trouble, lost our composure," Rider head coach Kevin Baggett said. "Didn't offensive rebound like I thought we could."
No. 14 OREGON 67, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 47
EUGENE, Ore. — Payton Pritchard came to Oregon’s rescue with some timely offense.
Pritchard scored 24 points and Texas Arlington could only respond with one missed shot after another in Oregon's victory over the cold-shooting Mavericks on Sunday night.
“Payton finished some shots,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said about the senior guard who was 10 of 16 from the field. “He’s got the ball in his hands so much, I think he’s got to set the tone. He took the ball to the basket and made some good plays.”
UTA had no answer.
The Mavericks (2-2) set a program record by shooting a woeful 23.4 percent from the field, making 15 of 64 shots overall and 6 of 30 from 3-point range, where their offense usually thrives.
“There were some empty offensive possessions and we can’t beat Oregon only scoring 47 points,” UTA coach Chris Ogden said. “There were some open shots that went in and out and that we’ve got to knock down to beat these guys because they’re so good.”
Jordan Phillips led the Mavericks with 14 points but made only four of 12 shots from the field. Rashad Davis and Jabari Narcis, the team’s co-leading scorers entering the game, were a combined 1 of 10 from the field.
“We have guys who can really shoot the ball ... but that happens,” Ogden said of the dismal shooting performance. “When you have those stretches where you can’t hit a shot we’ve got to have something else we can go to and get fouled.”
The 23.4% shooting broke the school record of 23.5% in a 1999 game against Texas State.
Oregon (4-0) scored 13 consecutive points midway through the first half to take a 29-16 lead and built that margin to 37-21 before the Mavericks scored the final seven points of the half to pull to 37-28.
“It kind of opened the door for them there,” Altman said.
WASHINGTON STATE 72, IDAHO STATE 61
PULLMAN, Wash. — One of CJ Elleby’s favorite things is getting a steal and then seeing the open court in front of him.
His seven steals and 23 points helped lead Washington State to a victory over Idaho State on Sunday afternoon in Pullman.
“It’s my favorite,” Elleby said. “I love getting steals. I don’t think I have had seven before.”
Washington State (2-1) had three different players in double figures, went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line and outscored Idaho State 46-32 in the paint.
Elleby had a solid performance, shooting 9 of 14 from the field, and grabbing eight rebounds. Issac Bonton added 15 points and four assists, while Jeff Pollard scored 11 points and had six rebounds.
Eight different players scored for the Cougars, who shot 44 percent overall despite only going 3 of 17 from beyond the arc.
“We took care of the ball and made some good plays,” said Washington State coach Kyle Smith. “I thought we played with a little more poise in the second half and got our legs underneath us.”
The Bengals (2-2) struggled with the Cougars’ defensive effort. Washington State scored 21 points off 20 Idaho State turnovers and held Tarik Cool, the Bengals leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, to two free throws. Cool went 0 of 6 from the field.
Chier Maker had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bengals and Jared Stutzman added 15 points and five rebounds.
“Obviously we are disappointed we didn’t win the game, but I’m happy with a few things,” said Idaho State coach Ryan Looney. “We have got three guys who might be starters for us who haven’t played a game yet because we are waiting on a waiver and two have injuries. We are going to keep coaching them up and try to get better every day and have all those guys healthy here soon.”