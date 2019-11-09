SALT LAKE CITY — Utah broke the school scoring record for most points scored in a game and set the largest NCAA Division I margin of victory as it cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 143-49 on Friday night.
Utah's 143 points shattered a record that has stood since 1960, when the Utes scored 132 points against Evansville. The margin of victory, 94 points, was the most ever between two Division I schools. Utah's 73-point second also set a school record for most points in a half
"I thought we were dialed in, we guarded well, got out in transition, shared the basketball, rebounded," Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "I'm told there's an NCAA record, margin of victory, that doesn't happen unless you're pretty darn sharp."
Rylan Jones and Both Gach each had a triple-double, with Jones totaling 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Gach totaling 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The triple-doubles were Utah's first since Alex Jensen did it in 1999. Timmy Allen scored 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting to pace the Utes.
"The game felt pretty good. I had a lot of fun, personally. We were sharing the ball, making plays for each other, guys were making baskets," Gach said.
Michael Green's 20 points led the Delta Devils.
"They're a great team. Tip your hat to them, they're a great team," Mississippi Valley State head coach Lindsey Hunter said.
Utah got out to an early lead with a 9-2 advantage early in the contest. The Utes made another push in the middle of the first half after the Delta Devils cut the lead to 15-9 on a Green jumper, spurring a 25-4 Utah run over the next five minutes to extend the Ute lead to 40-13 and essentially put the game out of reach for Mississippi Valley State. Jaxon Brenchley and Gach were instrumental in the run. Brenchley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the Ute scoring push, while Gach tallied seven points during the run.
By halftime, Utah was up by 50 and scored 70 points in the first half on 63 percent shooting while holding Mississippi Valley State to 20 percent from the field.
It was more of the same in the second half as Utah broke the century mark with 12:29 to go in the game. The Utes broke the school record for most points in a game with 2:54 left in the contest.
COLORADO 81, ARIZONA STATE 71
SHANGHAI — Colorado raced out to a big halftime lead, extended it early in the second half.
Then Arizona State made a run. Instead of folding, Colorado pushed back and will make the long journey home with a win.
McKinley Wright IV scored 17 points, Tyler Bey had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Colorado pulled away to beat short-handed Arizona State 81-71 in Shanghai on Saturday.
"Our veteran leadership on the court, the fact that we've been in those situations before," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said of the Buffaloes fighting back after Arizona State's run. "We've got great resiliency and toughness."
The Sun Devils and Buffaloes opened the season in Shanghai for the fifth year of the Pac-12's Global Initiative. Though they're conference teams, the game did not count in the Pac-12 standings.
Arizona State was at a disadvantage before it ever started, playing without forwards Romello White and Taeshon Cherry for violating team rules prior to the China trip.
Colorado took advantage by working the ball inside and getting to the rim early while building a 17-point lead.
The Sun Devils revved up their transition game during a big second-half run to tie it, but Colorado pulled away over the final 6½ minutes.
Wright finished with seven assists and five rebounds.
"Getting this win is huge for us and going to make our flight better tomorrow morning," Bey said.
The Sun Devils made one big run but could not sustain much of a rhythm with White and Cherry sitting on the bench.
Remy Martin had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Arizona State. Rob Edwards added 20 points.
"I have high hopes for this team as the year moves forward," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "Coming into the year when I watch in practice and have my full complement of players available, we've shown we can be a very potent offensive team. That didn't happen for us tonight."
Exploiting Arizona State's lack of inside presence, the Buffaloes went on a 15-3 run while building a 42-29 halftime lead behind Schwartz's 13 points. Colorado then stretched it to 17 in the opening minutes of the second half.
The Sun Devils finally got their up-tempo game going midway through the second half, getting out on the break and hitting 3s in transition during a 15-2 run to pull within 52-51.
Arizona State tied it and kept Colorado within reach until the Buffaloes used a 7-0 run to stretch the lead back to 10.
"We couldn't get our momentum going with scoring," Hurley said. "We're a way better scoring team than we showed tonight. We got some pretty good looks from 3 and some of our guys that shoot it better and shown they can maybe didn't have their best offensive night."
WASHINGTON 67, No. 16 BAYLOR 64
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Isaiah Stewart opened his collegiate career by stealing a victory from a ranked foe.
The freshman made a go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left, Nahziah Carter scored 23 points and Washington beat No. 16 Baylor 67-64 on Friday night.
Carter hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:38 left. After Baylor missed a pair of 3-point tries, Stewart caught a pass in the lane and hit a short turnaround shot over a defender for Washington's first lead since the opening minutes.
Stewart, a 6-foot-9 forward playing his first game, had 15 points and seven rebounds.
"We knew if we could just get shots and calm down, move the ball, we would be in good shape," Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said.
Baylor failed to make a field goal over the final five minutes, allowing Washington to erase a 63-53 deficit.
"The last five minutes, we'll learn a lot from, and hopefully get better at closing games in the future," Bears coach Scott Drew said.
Carter shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers in the Huskies' season opener at the Armed Forces Classic. He added seven rebounds to help Washington overcome a 31-24 halftime deficit.
"We were saying we played the worst we possibly could, and we weren't down that many points," Carter said.
Jaden McDaniels had 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington.
Jared Butler had 18 points for the Bears (1-1). Freddie Gillespie had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
USC 76, PORTLAND 65
LOS ANGELES — Fouls were the only thing that stopped Onyeka Okongwu. Portland's defense couldn't do it.
He had 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Southern California pull away to a 76-65 victory over Portland on Friday night.
Okongwu had 20 points, 13 rebounds and a school-record-tying eight blocks in a season-opening win over Florida A&M, becoming the first freshman to post a double-double in his debut since Taj Gibson in 2006.
He only played six minutes in the first half and scored six points after getting two fouls.
After picking up his third foul early in the second half, Okongwu was dynamic down the stretch for the Trojans (2-0), who found themselves in a 48-all tie. They never gave up the lead, but the Pilots (1-1) stayed within two until Okongwu took over.
"He's what we call TC — a tough cover," Pilots coach Terry Porter said. "His size, his motor, his athleticism. He's so quick to the ball. He just never quits."
Okongwu scored six points in a 9-0 spurt that extended USC's lead to 63-52. His best move was a dunk after teammate Quinton Adlesh got blocked, USC controlled the rebound and got the ball to Okongwu to finish with a flourish.
In all, Okongwu scored 12 of USC's final 19 points. He helped the Trojans dominate the boards, 42-27.
"Sometimes he didn't even get it," Porter said. "He kept it alive and one of the other guys got it."
Okongwu was one of four USC starters in double figures. Freshman Ethan Anderson had 10 assists.
Grad transfer Isaiah White led the Pilots with 22 points, making six of their 13 3-pointers.
White hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half. Malcolm Porter's left-handed drive across the lane tied the game 48-all, but the Pilots' shooting cooled off over the final minutes.
"They're deep, they're big and they're athletic," White said. "The name of the game was rebounding, and we weren't able to keep them off."