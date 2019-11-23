TEMPE — Freshman Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona State intercepted two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter, helping the Sun Devils upset No. 6 Oregon 31-28 on Saturday night.
Arizona State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes and its nine-game winning streak. The Sun Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with their first victory over a top-five team since Oct. 14, 2017, against then No. 5 Washington.
Oregon (9-2, 7-1) has clinched the Pac-12 North title and a place in the conference championship game.
The Sun Devils held on after Oregon scored three touchdowns in a 6:38 span in the wild fourth quarter.
The Ducks, down 24-7 with 8:42 to play, scored twice on three-play drives. It took them 59 seconds to make it 24-14 on Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s touchdown run, then 43 seconds to get Herbert’s scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III.
Then, with Arizona State facing third-and-16, Daniels hit Brandon Aiyuk in stride for an 81-yard touchdown strike with 3:54 to play.
Herbert and Johnson connected again for a touchdown with 2:04 left, but Arizona State was able to run out the clock.
Daniels found holes in the secondary all night, hitting Frank Darby for touchdown passes of 57 and 26 yards. Daniels had eight completions of 17 yards or more as Arizona State scored 21 straight points after trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.
Daniels completed his first 12 passes of the game.
Aiyuk had seven catches for 161 yards, Darby finished with four catches for 125 yards and running back Eno Benjamin had 168 total yards. Christian Zendejas made three short field goals, including a 22-yard kick for a 17-point lead.
Herbert was 20 of 36 for 304 yards. C.J. Verdell rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries and Johnson had 10 catches for 207 yards.
Arizona State got the game’s only two takeaways, the first an interception by Jack Jones on the first play of the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Daniels hit Darby in the back of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown pass, then found Benjamin for the 2-point conversion and a 21-7 lead. After throwing just one interception in the first eight games of the season, Herbert has four in his last three games.
CALIFORNIA 24, STANFORD 20
STANFORD, Calif. — It took nearly a decade, a heads-up play by oft-injured California quarterback Chase Garbers and one final stand by the Golden Bears defense to make it happen.
The Axe is headed back to Berkeley.
Garbers scored on a 16-yard scramble with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting California to a win over Stanford in the 122nd annual Big Game on Saturday.
“We finally got it back,” Garbers said of The Axe, which has been in Stanford’s possession since 2009.
Garbers, who was knocked out of last week’s loss to USC, passed for 285 yards and a touchdown and ran for 72 yards on 13 carries. His final run came after he overthrew Nikko Remigio in the end zone and helped the Golden Bears (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) end a nine-game losing streak to their San Francisco bay rivals.
“I was just excited I had a rushing touchdown” Garbers said.
Garbers wasn’t even cleared to play against Stanford until late Thursday evening. He had suffered an upper body injury a week earlier against USC and was held out of all contact drills in the days leading up to the Big Game.
“Gutsy, tough,” Bears coach Justin Wilcox said of his quarterback. “To make the throws that he made on the last drive and then the scramble for the touchdown, those are huge plays. I think people are going to be talking about that drive for a while.”
California fans stormed the field after the game, forming a blue-and-yellow sea on the floor of Stanford Stadium.
More importantly for Wilcox’s team, California became bowl eligible heading into the season finale against UCLA next week.
“To be able to get a win, get the axe back and what that means to the players and our institution, it’s a big deal,” Wilcox said. “To get bowl eligible and have a chance to win a bowl game, it’s huge for our program. To get the both at the same day is special.”
The Bears forced two turnovers and stopped Cardinal running back Cameron Scarlett on a 4th-and-1 play to seal the win. The play was reviewed and upheld.
“To lose the axe after nine years is a tough pill to swallow,” Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson said. “This next week will be all about our character.”
Davis Mills completed 26 of 35 passes for 283 yards and one touchdown for Stanford. Mills was intercepted twice.
The loss essentially ends any hope Stanford has of making it to the postseason. The Cardinal have been to a bowl game each of the last 10 seasons.
“This was Chase Garber’s game,” Cardinal coach David Shaw said. “We couldn’t stop him. Athletic quarterbacks have been difficult for us all year. He makes a difference with his legs.”
Stanford took a 20-17 lead on Ryan Sanborn’s 44-yard field goal with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter. Sanborn earlier made a career-best 48-yarder.
When California huddled for the final drive, Remigio delivered an impassioned plea to his teammates.
“Let’s go make history,” he said.
Garbers had an up-and-down afternoon against a Stanford defense that was credited with three official sacks but danced away from the pressure to keep plays alive.
Remigio repeatedly came up big for the Bears and finished with nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Scarlett scored a touchdown for Stanford despite his feet never landing in the end zone. Scarlett dove over the goal line from a yard out and landed in the arms of several of his teammates who carried him while celebrating the score.
Cal’s Greg Thomas kicked a career-long 49-yard field but had a 38-yarder blocked just before halftime.
USC 52, UCLA 35
LOS ANGELES — Kedon Slovis didn’t grow up in the Los Angeles area, and Southern California’s rivalry with UCLA doesn’t yet loom as large for him it does for his fellow Trojans and Bruins playing against lifelong friends for yearlong bragging rights.
When USC’s freshman quarterback got his first taste of the famed crosstown showdown Saturday, he still took one enormous bite.
Slovis passed for a school-record 515 yards and threw four touchdown passes in USC’s victory over UCLA in the schools’ 89th meeting.
Slovis and four 100-yard receivers carried the Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) to the Victory Bell with another landmark performance in the 18-year-old passer’s shockingly impressive debut season. During his fourth 400-yard performance in the last five games, Slovis surpassed Matt Barkley’s single-game USC records against UCLA and against any opponent in the fourth quarter while coordinator Graham Harrell’s offense racked up 643 yards.
“It’s obviously an honor to be up on that list, (but) it’s just a testament to the players around me,” said Slovis, who also surpassed the school’s single-season freshman yards passing record. “Any of you (reporters) in here could probably throw for 100 yards with these receivers.”
Michael Pittman Jr. caught two touchdown passes and Vavae Malepeai rushed for two scores as the Trojans wrapped up their regular season with their 16th win in the last 21 meetings with UCLA. Drake London and Tyler Vaughns also caught TD passes while USC survived a tumultuous second half at the Coliseum and eliminated the rival Bruins (4-7, 4-4) from bowl contention.
A year after UCLA’s Joshua Kelley broke the crosstown showdown’s rushing yardage record, Slovis broke its passing record while leading USC to its 10th win in the Bruins’ last 11 visits to the Coliseum. Slovis also had his third consecutive 400-yard passing game — another first in USC’s lengthy history.
Not bad for a freshman who only got a shot to play as a freshman because of J.T. Daniels’ season-ending knee injury.
“No, I didn’t see him becoming the new superstar quarterback of college football,” Pittman said with a grin.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 367 yards with TD throws to Demetric Felton, Devin Asiasi and Chase Cota for the Bruins, who will finish with four consecutive losing records for the first time since 1921-24, shortly after the school was established in 1919. Asiasi finished with a career-high 141 yards receiving.
“They had very good quarterback play and many receivers that can beat you,” Chip Kelly said. “It’s a seasoned offensive football team.”
After Kelly won his first game in the rivalry last year, USC beat the Bruins for the fourth time in five years under embattled head coach Clay Helton. After starting 3-3 this year, USC finished the regular season with five wins in six games.
“It means a whole lot, especially based off of last year and what happened, and wanting to change the narrative and fix that.,” USC defensive end Christian Rector said. “I think we did that as a team.”
With both teams wearing their home jerseys in accordance with rivalry tradition, USC scored 28 consecutive points after falling behind 10-7 early. The Bruins hung around with TD catches by Asiasi and Cota, but Slovis hit Vaughns with a 49-yard TD pass on the opening snap of the fourth quarter. On USC’s final scoring drive capped by Stephen Carr’s TD run, Slovis blew past Barkley’s USC-record 493 yards passing against Arizona in 2012.
“It is frustrating, but we made a lot of mistakes,” UCLA receiver Kyle Philips said. “We didn’t take advantage of their mistakes. We put up a decent amount of points, but left a lot on the table.”