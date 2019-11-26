PRINCETON, N.J. — Khalid Thomas hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 3.2 seconds left to lift Arizona State to a 67-65 win over Princeton on Tuesday.
Remy Martin poured in a career-high 33 points to lead Arizona State and Thomas added 11.
“Obviously it was a big shot, a big play, but I was ready for it, though,” said Thomas, who came off the bench to connect on 4 of 5 shots. “The play was designed to get whatever was open. If the drive (by Martin) was open take it. If the roll was open take it.
“It wasn’t really set for me. It just happened.”
It was Martin’s fourth 20-plus scoring game of the season for the Sun Devils (4-2). He scored 23 points in the second half when the Sun Devils outscored Princeton 41-34.
Martin played 40 minutes, connecting on 13 of 23 shots with three assists and two steals.
His jumper with 3:24 left gave Arizona State a 61-60 edge. His assist to a wide-open Thomas pushed the lead to 64-60, before the Tigers scored five straight points for a 65-64 lead with 20 seconds left.
“After the Virginia game (a 48-45 loss on Sunday), I just wanted to get a win for us,” Martin said, “I had to pick it up in the second half, but I had help from my teammates. I trusted Khalid (Thomas) with all my might and he hit it.”
Without an Arizona State starter over 6-8, Princeton effectively pounded the ball inside. Richmond Aririguzoh led Princeton (0-5) with 16 points and 18 rebounds. The Tigers held a 35-28 rebound advantage over the Sun Devils.
“It was important for us (Princeton) to out-rebound them,” said Aririguzoh. “We hadn’t done that in any of our four previous games. We made it close, they hit a big shot. I don’t really like silver linings, but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
The Sun Devils used a 9-0 run to go ahead 46-39 with 13:18 to play.
Arizona State took its first lead, 37-36, with 16:25 left to play on a 3-pointer from Elias Valtonen, then went on a 9-3 run for a 46-39 edge.
The Sun Devils victory represented a homecoming of sorts for their coach Bobby Hurley, who was a New Jersey prep star at national power St. Anthony (Jersey City), coached by his father, Bob Hurley. It was also a slight distraction for the younger Hurley, with his Hall of Fame father sitting directly across from the Arizona State bench,
“Naturally I looked and saw where he was sitting,” said Bobby Hurley, who starred at Duke. “Knowing he was there, you kind of want to do well. It’s a lot to live up to, but you want him to feel good about what you’re doing.
“I really treasured my career playing basketball in New Jersey. So I wanted to bring a team in here that was close to the standards I had when I played.”
UCLA 74, CHAMINADE 48
LAHAINA, Hawaii — UCLA fumbled its way through the first half, giving the Maui Invitational’s upset specialist all they needed: a chance.
Once the Bruins got out of their own way, Chaminade never stood a chance.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Cody Riley added 15 points and UCLA pulled away in the second half to beat the Division II Silverswords at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.
“Once we stopped turning the ball over we were able to score some baskets,” UCLA first-year coach Mick Cronin said. “We still have got a lot of growing to do as a team.”
The Bruins (5-2) overcame a sluggish first half with a dominating second, shooting 55% while outscoring the smaller Silverswords 42-20 in the paint.
David Singleton added 15 points for UCLA.
Chaminade (2-2) needed to shoot well to have any chance against the bigger Bruins, but couldn’t find the mark. The tournament hosts shot 23% and went 3 for 31 on 3s to end up in the seventh-place game for the six straight time in the Maui Invitational’s main bracket.
Eliot Donley led the Silverswords with 10 points.
“We opened up the game with a high intensity and playing good basketball, but it was an offensive struggle for us tonight, there's no doubt about it,” Chaminade coach Eric Bovaird said. “Knocking down open shots and assist-to-turnover ratio and everything along those lines. But we competed, we tried. I know that.”
The Bruins saw a close game get away from them quickly in their Maui opener against BYU, leading to a 78-63 loss.
The Silverswords had little chance in their return to the championship bracket this year, unable to match No. 4 Kansas’ length and athleticism in a 30-point loss.
Chaminade managed to keep UCLA within reach despite shooting 6 of 31 and scoring 16 points in the first half. That’s because the Bruins missed all six of their 3-point attempts and only scored 22 first-half points and had 12 turnovers.
“Sometimes you’ve got to laugh or you'll cry,” Cronin said.
The Silverswords scored the first six points of the second half to tie the game, but UCLA went on a 12-2 run to go up 34-24. The Bruins kept pushing and Chaminade started missing shots again as the lead grew to 16 midway through the second half.
“I feel like we start off the games on a high, high intensity of defense and then just when things get tough, other teams are scoring, they get a couple like breakouts that's when we get a little stagnant on offense and it feeds in our defense,” Chaminade’s Kendall Small said. “We can't let that happen.”
WASHINGTON STATE 66, OLD DOMINION 50
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — C.J. Elleby scored 21 points and Marvin Cannon had 10 of his 14 in the second half on Tuesday night when Washington State took control to defeat Old Dominion in the consolation bracket of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Cannon scored 10 points in less than 10 minutes, part of a 25-6 run that broke open a one-point game. The run started with a flurry of 3-pointers, starting with Jeff Pollard that pushed the WSU lead to 38-34. Elleby and Cannon followed with triples and after a Monarchs’ layup, it was Cannon and Elleby from distance to make it 50-36. Those five 3s came in a 5-minute, 20-second span.
The Cougars kept going, getting two Cannon free throws and a dunk in quick succession, as the lead reached 60-40 with 7:42 to play. The Cougars were 9 of 15 while the Monarchs went 2 of 13 with three turnovers.
Jervae Robinson and Pollard had 10 points apiece for the Cougars (3-3).
“This was a great win for us,” said WSU coach Kyle Smith. "Old Dominion does a great job, they’re strong and they’re physical, and we had to really play as a team. I thought we were really strong defensively in the second half.”
Xavier Green led the Monarchs (3-4) with 20 points and Marquis Godwin had 11, all in the first half.
Both teams made 10 field goals in the first half and Washington State led 30-28. Old Dominion was 6 of 12 from 3-point range, 4 of 16 inside the arc. The Cougars were just 2 of 9 on 3-pointers but made six more free throws, going 8 of 13.
BUTLER 68, STANFORD 67
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kamar Baldwin scored 22 points, including the game-winner with five seconds left which lifted Butler past Stanford to win the Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday night.
Baldwin scored the Bulldogs final six points in the last 1½ minutes, closing out the win with a pullup jumper over the outstretched hands of Daejon Davis from about 18 feet on the right wing.
Bryce Nze added 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0) and Bryce Golden had 12 points.
Tyrell Terry scored 21 points to lead Stanford (7-1), Oscar Da Silva added 19, Bryce Willis 12 and Spencer Jones 11.
After Stanford led 51-48, Butler went on a 10-0 run to take a seven-point lead with six minutes to play. A Baldwin 3-pointer had the Bulldogs up eight but the Cardinal went on a 9-1 run to tie the game at 62 with two minutes to go. Baldwin hit a layup and a jumper for a four-point lead with 41 seconds left but Jones hit a 3-pointer and Willis had a dunk with 21 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Baldwin.
The Cardinal scored 10 of the final 11 points in the first half, including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Terry to close the half and tie the game at 29.
The Cardinal hit nine 3-pointers compared to six by Butler. Stanford shot 53% from the field but was outrebound 31-21 and Butler used 12 offensive boards to score 12 second-chance points.