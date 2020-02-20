Pac-12 roundup: ASU knocks Oregon out of first place with win in Tempe

TEMPE — Arizona State's Remy Martin was fighting for possession during the first half when he caught an inadvertent elbow right to the middle of his face that knocked a tooth loose.
Martin left the game and went to the locker room. A few minutes later, he returned to the court and almost immediately banked home a 3-pointer.
The Sun Devils are familiar with getting knocked down this season. They're showing they can get back up, too.
Arizona State continued its unexpected charge through the Pac-12 standings with its sixth straight win, beating No. 14 Oregon 77-72 on Thursday night. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Rob Edwards added 24 and the Sun Devils withstood a second-half charge by the Ducks to keep their winning streak alive.
“We stayed together, we played together,” Verge said. “That's been the main thing about this whole thing is we've been playing together as a team and having fun. That's what it's about.”
It's the first time Arizona State has won six straight games in the Pac-12 since 1981.
“We've had a lot of adversity all year," coach Bobby Hurley said. “A lot of things we've had to work through and fight through. Nothing was ever easy. So proud of how we battled. Starting out 1-3 (in conference play) and where we've come, it's an amazing run we've been on.”
The Sun Devils (18-8, 9-4) are playing their best following a mediocre January. Every team in the Pac-12 has lost at least four league games.
Oregon (20-7, 9-5) bumbled its way through a big chunk of the game, clanking errant 3-pointers and giving up turnovers. But the Ducks used an 11-0 run to it at 54 with 7:17 left.
Arizona State responded with the next six points, which included a 3-pointer from Edwards, and never trailed again.
“We had our opportunity there,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “And just didn't take advantage of it.”
Payton Pritchard had 18 points for Oregon but fouled out with about two minutes left, badly hurting the Ducks' chances of a last-minute rally. Will Richardson also had 18 points and Chris Duarte added 10.
“Really bad turnovers,” Altman said. “Sixteen turnovers that led to 19 points. They didn't shoot free throws well and we didn't take advantage of it because we shot them just as bad.”
Oregon struggled for most of the first half, especially in the first few minutes, and missed 11 of its first 12 shots. Arizona State started slowly too, but closed the first half on a 12-4 run. Martin hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to give the Sun Devils a 34-23 halftime lead.
The Ducks shot just 37% in the first half and had 11 turnovers.
No. 18 COLORADO 70, USC 66
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 15 points, including a floater in the lane in the final minutes, to help No. 18 Colorado hold off Southern California 70-66 on Thursday night.
Wright added six rebounds and seven assists, and Tyler Bey had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado (21-6, 10-4 Pac-12 Conference). The Buffaloes lead the conference by a game after Oregon fell 77-72 at Arizona State on Thursday night.
Colorado has never won the Pac-12 regular-season title but took the 2012 conference tournament in coach Tad Boyle's second season.
Onyeka Okongwu had 21 points, Jonah Mathews added 17, and Nick Rakocevic had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans. They lost for the fourth time in six games.
The Buffaloes were up 41-40 after Okongwu's dunk early in the second half but quickly opened a double-digit lead. Shane Gatling and D'Shawn Schwartz hit 3-pointers and Lucas Siewert had two more from long range during a 15-4 run to stretch the lead to 56-44 midway through the second half.
USC came back, making it 67-66 on Okongwu's dunk with 1:35 left. Wright's floater gave Colorado a three-point lead and the Trojans had one more chance to tie it but Daniel Utomi was called for traveling with eight seconds left. Wright hit a free throw to seal it for the Buffaloes.
Colorado had just six points more than 10 minutes into the game and trailed 20-6 but outscored USC by 14 to tie it and trailed 29-26 at halftime.
UCLA 69, UTAH 58
SALT LAKE CITY — Jules Bernard scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half as the UCLA Bruins staked an early lead and outlasted Utah 69-58 on Thursday night.
Tyger Campbell had 13 points and steadied the Bruins when the Utes made a couple runs. Chris Smith, David Singleton and Jaime Jaquez each had nine for the Bruins, who have won eight of 10.
Alfonso Plummer scored 16 points, Timmy Allen had 11 points while Branden Carlson scored 10 before fouling out in just 13 minutes of action for the Utes, who dropped to 10-2 at home.
The Bruins (16-11, 9-5 Pac-12) led by as many 20 after Campbell made a jumper with 11:28 left in the game.
The Utes (14-12, 5-9 Pac-12) began pressing full court and trimmed the lead to single digits in the final two minutes but couldn’t make enough long-range shots — Utah was 3 for 12 from 3-point range — to truly threaten.
UCLA is now 15-0 this season when limiting the opposition to 73 points or fewer and remain within striking distance of the logjam at the top of the conference.
UCLA set the tone early by making seven of its first eight shots and never trailing.
Bernard's 14 first-half points helped the Bruins grab a big lead early. Cody Riley missed a free throw but the shortest Bruin flew in for the rebound and dished to Singleton for 3-pointer that gave UCLA a 33-21 lead at the half.
Bernard hasn’t scored 16 since the North Carolína game on Dec. 21.
STANFORD 72, WASHINGTON 64
SEATTLE — Oscar Da Silva scored 16 point and grabbed nine rebounds, Tyrell Terry added 14 points and Stanford held Washington to just eight second-half field goals to beat the Huskies 72-64 on Thursday night.
The Cardinal (17-9, 6-7 Pac-12) picked up a quality road win with tournament selection time approaching, snapped a four-game losing streak and sent the Huskies (12-15, 2-12) to their ninth straight loss. Washington has now lost 13 of its last 15.
Washington got 14 points from Isaiah Stewart, who fueled the Huskies during an entertaining first half and also set the school’s freshman record for blocks and rebounds.
The Huskies took a 37-35 halftime lead on Nahziah Carter’s fastbreak dunk following a steal and touch pass form Marcus Tsohonis. The rally was spurred in part by a flagrant foul on Lukas Kisunas, giving Stewart two free throws, and an 8-4 run to finish the half.
RaeQuan Battle’s four-point play with 16:03 in the game gave the Huskies 47-44 lead, but things went awry from there. Stanford held Washington scoreless for the next 5:10, then for another 4:21 after a pair of free throws, building a 55-49 lead with 9:14 left.
They weren’t done, adding another 4:27 scoreless stretch. In all, the Huskies made 1 of 17 field goals during those long barren runs, shooting 27% from the field in the second half. They hit just 4 of 24 3-point attempts.
Stanford also got 12 points from Spencer Jones, who was 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.
Tsohonis added 11 for Washington, and Carter and Battle added 10 apiece.