Pac-12 roundup: ASU lights it up from long range to rout UCLA

TEMPE — Alozo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Remy Martin added 15 and Arizona State made 14 3-pointers in an 84-66 win over UCLA on Thursday night.
Arizona State (14-8, 5-4 Pac-12) entered the game as the Pac-12's worst 3-point shooting team, hitting 30% from the arc.
The Sun Devils found the range against UCLA, shooting the Bruins out of the gym by making 14 of 24 from 3. Verge, Kimani Lawrence and Khalid Thomas all went 3 for 3 from the arc.
Martin was the cog making Arizona State's offense click, finishing with seven assists. White had 16 rebounds and was effective at kicking out of double teams to set up Sun Devils' shooters.
UCLA (12-11, 5-5) labored without top rebounder and second-leading scorer Jalen Hill, who sprained his right knee in practice this week.
The Bruins couldn't stop Sun Devils from the perimeter and couldn't get their shots to fall, either, finishing 7 of 25 from the 3-point arc.
Cody Riley had 16 points and Tyger Campbell 13 to lead UCLA.
The Bruins and Sun Devils have been inconsistent this season, but playing better lately to stay in the thick of the Pac-12 race.
UCLA arrived in the desert with four wins in five games, including a four-point win over then-No. 20 Colorado.
The Sun Devils rallied from 22 points down to beat rival Arizona and entered Thursday's game with three wins in four games.
UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer was on-hand to introduce the Sun Devils and it seemed to hype both team, who combined to hit nine of 14 shots by the first media timeouts.
The Sun Devils kept making shots. The Bruins did not.
Arizona State made 8 of 10 from the 3-point arc, using runs of 10-2 and 11-1 to lead 39-28 at halftime.
The Sun Devils stretched the lead to 16 in the opening five minutes of the second half and kept making 3s to give the Bruins no shot at the comeback.
No. 24 COLORADO 71, CALIFORNIA 65
BOULDER, Colo. — Tyler Bey scored a season-high 21 points, McKinley Wright IV had 17 and No. 24 Colorado made key free throws down the stretch to beat California 71-65 on Thursday night.
D'Shawn Schwartz added 14 points for Colorado (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12), which won for the fourth time in five games.
Matt Bradley had 17 points to lead Cal (10-12, 4-5) which remained winless away from its home court, dropping to 0-6 on the road and 0-3 on neutral courts this season. Paris Austin added 15 points and Andre Kelly 12 on 6 for 7 shooting for Cal, which lost its fifth straight game to Colorado.
Deadlocked at halftime, the game remained tight thoughout most of the second half. Austin's 3-pointer with 5:16 remaining pulled the Golden Bears to within two points. But Shane Gatling and Wright connected on 3-pointers around a layup by Bradley as Colorado opened a 58-52 lead with 3:00 remaining.
Austin broke loose after a steal for a breakaway layup. Colorado, though, came back to score on Schwartz's three-point play and Wright's layup to build a 63-54 lead with 1:07 left to play.
Cal cut the deficit to four points with 32.1 seconds remaining but Shane Gatling, Evan Battey and Eli Parquet combined to make six free throws in the waning seconds to help hold off the Bears.
UTAH 64, STANFORD 56, OT
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks to lead Utah over Stanford in overtime on Thursday night.
Carlson, a freshman 7-footer, posted career bests across the board and notched the third-highest blocked-shot tally in Utah history.
The Utes (13-9, 4-6 Pac-12), who also got 15 points from Timmy Allen, started fast and finished strong but struggled to score the rest of the game.
Tyrell Terry scored 14 points and Daejon Davis had 12 for Stanford (16-6, 5-4).
Jaxon Brenchley made a 3-pointer and then fed Carlson for a dunk to make it 59-53 in overtime and essentially clinch the win.
Utah has won three straight over the Cardinal. They are 9-1 at home this season.
The Cardinal paces the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 59.7 points per game — a mark that ranks seventh-best nationally — and they held the Utes to 36% shooting but managed just 35% themselves.
Utah led 26-16 with a smooth running offense before the Cardinal clamped down and Utah began self-destructing, going the final 10 minutes of the half without a field goal but still leading 28-22 at the break.
Thanks to the Utes’ trapping defense that seemed to surprise the Cardinal, the Utes were able to overcome their own anemic attack.
Oscar da Silva’s layup gave Stanford its first lead of the game at 45-44 as the Cardinal held the Utes scoreless for over six minutes.
Terry’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play put the Cardinal up 50-49 for their second and final lead of the game.
Allen made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 50 with 3.9 seconds remaining.
The clock didn’t start when the Cardinal inbounded the ball and rushed up the court. The officials whistled the play dead and, after a lengthy delay, decided to give Stanford the ball near midcourt with 1.6 seconds on the clock. Terry missed a 30-footer at the regulation buzzer.