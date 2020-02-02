Pac-12 roundup: ASU wins in Seattle; No. 20 Colorado routs USC

SEATTLE — Remy Martin scored 19 points to lead five Arizona State players in double figures, and the Sun Devils held off Washington in the closing minutes for a 87-83 win on Saturday night.
The Sun Devils (13-8, 4-4 Pac-12) stayed in the middle of the conference race by rebounding from its last-second loss at Washington State earlier in the week. Martin led the Sun Devils on a night most of the scoring seemed to come from the free throw line.
The teams combined for 49 fouls and shot a combined 68 free throws. Arizona State was 27 of 33 at the free-throw line, including 21 of 25 in the second half.
Rob Edwards, Romello White and Alonzo Verge Jr. each added 18 points for the Sun Devils.
Washington (12-11, 2-8) lost its fifth straight in a season that has been defined by close losses. Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 19 points, while Hameir Wright and Isaiah Stewart both added 14, but it was another disappointing loss in a season that started with high expectations.
Washington pulled within 87-83 after Wright's third 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. Arizona State turned the ball over, but the Sun Devils recovered quickly on defense and Washington failed to get a good look in the closing seconds.
This one was decided by Arizona State's run midway through the second half.
Washington pulled within 41-38 after Wright knocked down three free throws, but the Sun Devils scored nine of the next 11 points and took their largest lead at 50-40 on Edwards' 3-pointer in transition with nearly 14 minutes remaining.
White's two free throws about 2 minutes later pushed the lead to 11 and the lead reached 13 on Verge's driving layup with 8:59 left.
Washington pulled within six on Carter's highlight dunk with 5:39 left but Arizona State withstood the Huskies run and pushed the lead to 79-69 on Khalid Thomas' 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.
No. 20 COLORADO 78, USC 57
LOS ANGELES — Tyler Bey scored 16 points and No. 20 Colorado routed Southern California on Saturday night to salvage a road split.
The Buffaloes (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12) lost by four points at UCLA on Thursday. Against the Trojans, they took command with 8 1/2 minutes to go in the first half and kept the pressure on.
McKinley Wright IV, D'Shawn Schwartz and Lucas Siewert added 11 points each. Schwartz helped key a 17-4 run that opened the second half. He scored six straight points, highlighted by a one-handed dunk on a steal by Wright IV, that extended Colorado's lead to 50-28. The Buffs shot 52% from the floor.
The Buffs consistently broke USC's full-court pressure late in the game and on one possession Bey dunked. He got a technical for what he appeared to say afterward.
Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 12 points off the bench. Jonah Mathews and Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points each. Mathews and fellow starters Ethan Anderson and Nick Rakocevic, along with Mobley, played with three fouls each in the second half. Rakocevic was limited to six points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.
USC (17-5, 6-3) shot just 38% from the floor, made 5 of 16 3-pointers, and got outrebounded 33-27.
STANFORD 70, No. 11 OREGON 60
STANFORD, Calif. — Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat No. 11 Oregon on Saturday.
Stanford (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes. Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and the Cardinal used a 15-1 burst to take a 59-50 lead.
Terry finished with 12 points as Stanford ended a three-game skid.
Will Richardson scored 17 points for the Ducks (18-5, 7-3), who fell out of first place and had their four-game winning streak snapped. Payton Pritchard added 16 points and Chris Duarte had 14.
Pritchard recorded his 200th career steal, second all-time in school history.
CALIFORNIA 69, OREGON STATE 67
BERKELEY, Calif. — Matt Bradley scored 23 points to overcome a pair of missed free throws in the final 20 seconds, and California beat Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.
Andre Kelly had 14 points and six rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 11 points for California. The Golden Bears (10-11, 4-4 Pac-12) had lost three of their previous four before holding off the Beavers.
Oregon State missed three chances to go ahead after Bradley missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Ethan Thompson had his shot blocked by Kelly but the Beavers grabbed the loose ball. Tres Tinkle was then called for charging.
Bradley missed another free throw with 3.9 seconds left, then made the second to put California up by two.
Thompson slipped in the backcourt after taking the ensuing inbounds pass but got the ball to Zach Reichle, who threw up a heave that hit the backboard as time expired.
Tinkle had 19 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (13-9, 3-7). Alfred Hollins added 14 points, including seven straight on free throws in the second half.