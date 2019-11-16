CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jake Luton passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns, leading Oregon State to a 35-34 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.
Oregon State’s defense came up with two second half turnovers, and a key stop on a 2-point conversion attempt to help preserve the win.
The Beavers (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12), who won just two games last season, are one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. Arizona State (5-5, 2-5) lost its fourth consecutive game after a promising start.
“Honestly, we just kept on fighting,” said OSU linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who had two sacks and four tackles for loss. “We finished it and there’s nothing else to say. We did what we had to do.”
The outcome was in doubt until the final seconds.
On fourth-and-8 from the Beavers 12-yard line with less than two minutes left, ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered a strike over the middle to Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown.
The Sun Devils elected to go for the 2-point conversion but running back Eno Benjamin had nowhere to go on a pitch left and his desperation heave into the end zone was intercepted by cornerback Nahshon Wright.
“We’re playing to win,” ASU coach Herm Edwards said of going for two.
OSU recovered the ensuing onside kick.
On fourth-and-2 with 42 seconds left, Luton’s pass intended for Trevon Bradford was incomplete, but cornerback Jack Jones was called for pass interference to give the Beavers a first down.
Daniels completed 24 of 36 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Aiyuk had 10 catches for 173 yards and score.
The Sun Devils had 408 total yards of offense compared to 393 for the Beavers, who defeated ASU for the first time since 2014.
Luton shined on senior day, completing 26 of 35 passes with no turnovers. “Senior day to come out here and get a win, feeling really good right now,” Luton said.
ASU threatened to score the game-tying touchdown with 10 minutes left, but Benjamin fumbled at the 1 after a hit by safety David Morris. The ball was recovered in the end zone by safety Jalen Moore for a touchback.
Tight end Noah Togiai’s 12-yard touchdown reception, which featured a highlight-reel leap over Jones at the 5, extended the Beavers’ lead to 35-21 at 4:14 of the third quarter. He had his best game of the season with a team-high eight receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.
“I just went out and played the same as I always do,” Togiai said. “I just got a little more opportunity to make plays and Jake was feeding me the ball.”
The score was set up by defensive end Simon Sandberg’s sack of Daniels, whose fumble was recovered by linebacker Riley Sharp at the Sun Devils’ 28-yard line.
Back came the Sun Devils.
A 56-yard pass to Aiyuk, who got behind OSU’s secondary, led to an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams, cutting the lead to 35-28 at 2:19 of the third quarter.
Artavis Pierce fumbled the ball away after a hit by defensive end Roe Wilkins on the ensuing possession — the Beavers’ first lost fumble of the season — and ASU took over on OSU’s 41.
But the Beavers’ defense stepped up. Linebacker Omar Speights’ 13-yard sack of Daniels on third-and-long forced a punt.
After not scoring an offensive touchdown in last week’s 19-7 loss to Washington, OSU took the opening kickoff and went 80 yards on eight plays, culminated by Luton’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Jesiah Irish.
No. 8 UTAH 49, UCLA 3
SALT LAKE CITY — Zack Moss ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 receiving yards to help the No. 8-ranked Utes win big.
Moss moved into second-place for career all-purpose yardage at Utah. Tyler Huntley threw for a season-high 335 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing. Brant Kuithe had a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
The Utes (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) beat the Bruins for the fourth straight season. Utah totaled 536 yards on offense and rushed for 201 yards.
UCLA (4-6, 4-3 Pac-12) saw a three-game winning streak snapped after committing five turnovers and averaging just 3.7 yards per play. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 219 yards, but he had a pair of interceptions and a pair of fumbles. Thompson-Robinson was also sacked five times.
“We certainly won the rushing battle and controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.
The Utes wanted to prove they were the more physical team and proved it over 60 minutes. Utah's ability to be disruptive on every play caused the Bruins to unravel more and more as the game progressed.
"It just lays the foundation for the rest of the things,” defensive end Bradlee Anae said. “When you're more physical, other things come along."
Utah overwhelmed UCLA in every possible way starting in the second quarter. The Utes totaled 189 yards on 15 plays in that quarter alone and forced a pair of Bruin turnovers. UCLA drove deep into Utah territory on multiple drives only to see each drive end in a turnover or a flurry of sacks.
“It was a humbling moment for our team,” Thompson-Robinson said. “It was a learning experience for everyone.”
The Bruins took their only lead at 3-0 after JJ Molson capped their opening drive with a 43-yard field goal. Utah took the lead for good after Huntley capped off the Utes' first drive with a 2-yard run.
Once the second quarter started, Utah ran away from UCLA. The Utes scored on four straight drives to take a 35-3 lead with 13:31 left in the third quarter. Moss accounted for two of those scores.
His second touchdown came on a four-play drive where Moss generated 95 yards of offense by himself. The senior took a short pass 50 yards to get Utah inside the UCLA 30. Then, following a pair of false starts, Moss raced 38 yards for the score.
"Everything was just gelling pretty well,” Moss said.
UCLA had a pair of promising second-quarter drives end in turnovers. Julian Blackmon intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop the Bruins' second drive. Then, later in the quarter, he sacked Thompson-Robinson for an 18-yard loss on third down and forced a fumble. Mika Tafua scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 68 yards for the touchdown.
Utah's initial scoring frenzy ended when Kuithe spun out of a tackle and took a pass 69 yards to give the Utes their fourth touchdown over four consecutive drives.
“We control how we play,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. “So we can’t blame the football gods or anything like that.”
WASHINGTON STATE 49, STANFORD 22
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 520 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over Stanford, and coach Mike Leach was full of praise for the senior on Saturday.
“Right now he is probably playing quarterback better than anyone in the country,” said Leach, who has coached many top quarterbacks. “He made play after play in that game that other quarterbacks can’t do.”
Washington State scored the final 24 points of the game in beating Stanford to move within one win of becoming bowl eligible. It was their first victory in almost a month.
“It was our most complete game of the season,” Leach said.
Gordon completed 44 of 60 passes and was intercepted once. He now has 39 touchdown passes on the season, which leads the nation and is a team record.
“He’s real accurate,” Leach said of Gordon. “He throws for a great deal of yards. When pressured he can do something with the ball. He typically doesn’t take many sacks.”
“That’s quite the compliment coming from coach Leach,” Gordon said.
“But I haven’t reached my ceiling yet,” he said. “I can improve.”
Easop Winston Jr. caught 11 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Washington State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12), which has a four-game winning streak against the Cardinal. Max Borghi rushed for 111 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Brandon Arconado caught nine passes for 148 yards for the Cougars.
“He’s gotten better and better,” Leach said.
Davis Mills, starting in place of injured K.J. Costello, threw for a team record 494 yards for Stanford (4-6, 3-5). Mills completed 32 of 49 passes for three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Connor Weddington caught seven passes for 109 yards and Michael Wilson had five catches for 114 yards.
Stanford played without Costello and All-Pac-12 defensive back Paulson Adebo, who were out with injuries.
“I think the big thing for us obviously we are short-handed and we became more short-handed during the course of the game,” Stanford coach David Shaw said.
“That being said, we fought back to make it a game. Down 10 points with the guys that we had going against one of the best passing offenses in all of college football,” Shaw said. “We were good enough to hold them and make the game close.”
In the opening series, Winston caught a short pass from Gordon, the nation’s leading passer, and turned it into a 29-yard touchdown reception. The kick by Blake Mazza was blocked for a 6-0 lead. Mazza had made all 41 of his previous conversion attempts this season.
After a Stanford punt, Washington State drove 96 yards, with Gordon hitting Tay Martin for a 16-yard touchdown pass and a 13-0 lead.
After a Stanford punt, Washington State drove 97 yards for its third touchdown. Gordon fired a 15-yard scoring pass to Winston, who split three defenders in the end zone and made a diving catch. Mazza’s kick failed and the Cougars led 19-0.
Stanford replied with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Mills to Simi Fehoko.
Gordon was intercepted at the Stanford goal line on the next series by Jonathan McGill. Davis drove the Cardinal 99 yards, culminating in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson that cut WSU’s lead to 19-14.
Mazza kicked a 35-yard field goal to give WSU a 22-14 lead at halftime.
Mazza’s 38-yard field goal late in the third gave WSU a 25-14 lead.
Stanford replied with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mills to Fehoko, and Cameron Scarlett ran over the 2-point conversion to bring the Cardinal within 25-22.
But the Cougars blew the game open, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal in the final 18 minutes.
Travell Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to the Stanford 10, and Gordon threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Arconado.
“Travell Harris gave our team a spark,” Leach said.
Mazza added a 35-yard field goal on the next possession for a 35-22 lead.
WSU’s Skyler Thomas intercepted Mills at midfield, and Borghi caught a short touchdown pass from Gordon for a 42-22 lead midway through the fourth. Borghi added a late running touchdown.
“Once those guys get rolling it is hard to stop them,” Shaw said.
USC-CALIFORNIA
In Berkeley, Calif., the Trojans currently lead 17-10 at halftime.