Pac-12 roundup: Buffaloes blast Beavers to move back into first place

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Colorado’s Tyler Bey said he “lost sleep” in anticipation of Saturday’s matchup at Oregon State.
The Buffaloes’ 6-foot-8 junior forward was coming off a season-low four points in Thursday’s 68-60 loss at No. 17 Oregon and was “super fired up” to made amends for that performance.
Bey returned to form with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 16 Colorado (20-6, 9-4 Pac-12) ) to a 69-47 rout of Oregon State.
“I wanted to get back on the court and compete, and get back to what I do,” said Bey, who came into the game averaging 13.2 points and 9.0 rebounds.
The Buffaloes moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Conference. Oregon, which started the day tied for the league lead, hosts Utah on Sunday.
McKinley Wright joined Bey in double figures for Colorado with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Ethan Thompson led the Beavers (15-10, 5-8) with 17 points. Tres Tinkle added 10 points and a season-high 13 rebounds, and set a school record with 90 consecutive double-figure scoring games.
Colorado led by 12 points in the second half of the teams' first meeting on Jan. 5 in Boulder, but the Beavers rallied for a 76-68 win.
There was no second-half comeback for Oregon State in the rematch. Colorado squandered a nine point halftime lead in Thursday’s loss at Oregon.
“We just had to stay solid and come out and keep being solid on defense,” sophomore guard Eli Parquet said.
Thompson converted a three-point play on a drive and dunk to cut the lead to 41-32 with 14:48 left. The Beavers didn't get any closer than nine points the rest of the game.
Parquet’s fast-break dunk gave the Buffaloes a 53-34 advantage with 9:23 remaining and capped a 12-2 run.
The lead grew to as many as 24 points.
“We started slow,” Tinkle said. “We were getting open looks, missing shots and over 40 minutes that wears on you."
The Beavers, who shot 33.3 percent for the game, were 1 of 17 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes were 9 of 20 from long distance. Colorado also had a 45-35 advantage on the boards.
“Take away 3’s and play with energy. That’s what we did today,” Bey said. “We definitely redeemed ourselves from last game and we took care of business."
The Buffaloes scored the last five points of the first half and led 31-22 at the break, helped by Bey’s 10 points.
Oregon State struggled from the field in the first half against Colorado’s man-to-man defense, connecting on just 33.3% of its shots, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers.
Colorado has reached 20 wins for the second season in a row, and seventh time under coach Tad Boyle.
“When you get there you know you’ve had a decent year,” said Boyle, who is in his 10th year. “But we’re not satisfied with decent. We want great."
UCLA 67, WASHINGTON 57
LOS ANGELES — Chris Smith scored 20 points and Cody Riley added 15 points and seven rebounds as UCLA rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit for a win over Washington on Saturday night.
It was UCLA's second consecutive comeback victory. The Bruins rallied from a 50-38 deficit to beat Washington State 86-83 in overtime on Thursday.
UCLA went on a 9-0 run to take a 58-51 lead. Tyger Campbell's steal led to a Smith 3-pointer, that gave the Bruins their first lead of the second half at 53-51 with 6:11 left. Smith and David Singleton each had 3-pointers in that run.
UCLA (15-11, 8-5 Pac-12) has won three straight games and seven of its last nine after a 1-3 start in conference play.
Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels each had 15 points for Washington (12-14, 2-11), which has lost eight consecutive games. Stewart added 10 rebounds and two blocks.
The Huskies closed the first half with a 9-2 run to take a 34-27 halftime lead before Marcus Tsohonis hit a 3-pointer and Stewart threw down a dunk to make it a 12-point lead about 90 seconds after the break.
UCLA scored 11 of the next 13 points to cut its deficit to 41-38. Riley made a 3-pointer, a tough basket inside and two free throws during that stretch.
After scoring 11 points in overtime to lift UCLA to a win over Washington State on Thursday, Riley continued to earn more playing time, though he didn’t start.
Stewart tied the school record for blocks by a freshman in a single season. Stewart has 55 blocks this season, as did Marquese Chriss in the 2015-16 season.
This was UCLA’s first regular season sweep of Washington since the 2016-17 season.
USC 70, WASHINGTON STATE 51
LOS ANGELES — Daniel Utomi scored a season-high 23 points and the Southern California defense did the rest in a victory over Washington State.
Ethan Anderson scored 12 points while Isaiah Mobley had nine points and 11 rebounds as the Trojans (19-7, 8-5 Pac-12) earned a home sweep of the Washington schools after a victory over Washington on Thursday.
CJ Elleby scored 22 points with 13 rebounds for the Cougars (14-12, 5-8), who lost for the third time in their past four games while losing both games in the Los Angeles area after they fell to UCLA in overtime on Thursday. It was Elleby’s 10th career double-double.
Utomi reached the 20-point mark for the second time this season, with both coming in the past four games. It was the lowest scoring game for a USC opponent in Pac-12 play this season.
USC was playing without leading scorer and rebounder Onyeka Okongwu, who has missed the past two games because of a concussion that reportedly occurred last Saturday at Arizona State.
The Trojans were working their way through injuries on the court as well as Anderson returned after a knee contusion in Thursday’s game and Mobley stayed in the game after tweaking his right ankle just past the midway point of the first half.
The Trojans gave up the first eight points of the game, but still held a 30-21 lead at halftime by holding Washington State to 27% shooting from the field.
The Cougars went on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 46-36 midway through the second half, but USC answered with an 11-0 run of their own to build the lead back to 57-36 with 6:27 remaining.
Utomi passed his previous season high of 22 points on a 3-pointer with 4:18 remaining, holding his follow-through high in the air while giving a nod to the Trojans’ bench as he skipped back down the court. The 3-pointer gave USC a commanding 63-39 lead.
Noah Williams scored 10 points as Washington State fell to 0-6 in conference road games.