TEMPE — Steven Montez threw for 337 yards and had three touchdown passes to Tony Brown, lifting Colorado to a 34-31 win over No. 24-ranked Arizona State on Saturday night.
Arizona State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) won its first three games behind its defense, allowing 21 combined points.
Colorado (3-1, 1-0) had 24 points by halftime and racked up 477 total yards against the Sun Devils, despite playing most of the game without star receiver Laviska Shenault due to injury.
Brown, who had three career touchdowns entering Saturday's game, picked up the slack with nine catches for 150 yards.
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Brandon Aiyuk nine times for 122 yards to keep the Sun Devils within reach.
Montez put Colorado up 31-24 in the third quarter with a 20-yard TD pass to Brown. Daniels answered with a 39-yard TD pass to Frank Darby to tie the game for the fourth time.
James Stefanou gave Colorado the lead back with a 44-yard field goal with 2:03 left and Colorado forced the Sun Devils to turn the ball over on downs.
A year ago, Arizona State moved into the AP Top 25 with the marquee win of coach Herm Edwards' first season, knocking off Michigan State. The Sun Devils fell flat after that, losing their next two games on the way to a 7-6 season.
Arizona State did it again this season, entering at No. 24 this week after taking down then-No. 18 Michigan State on the road. The Sun Devils looked like they were headed toward a repeat stumble Saturday night, falling into a 14-0 first-quarter hole.
The Sun Devils snapped out of their early game funk in the second quarter, tying the game on Brandon Aiyuk's 29-yard TD catch — he lost his shoe in the process — and the first of Eno Benjamin's two first-half TD runs.
Arizona State just couldn't slow the Buffaloes.
Brown scored his second touchdown on a spectacular 31-yard catch and Montez moved Colorado in position for Stefanou's 25-yardd field goal to put the Buffaloes up 24-21 at halftime.
NO. 16 OREGON 21, STANFORD 6
STANFORD, Calif. — As soon as the final whistle blew, the Oregon players rushed to the corner of the end zone to celebrate with the large contingent of Ducks fans that made the trip to Stanford.
Celebrating victories over the Cardinal, big road wins in conference play and dominating defensive performances hasn't happened often of late for Oregon. That's what made this one so sweet.
Justin Herbert threw two of his three touchdown passes to Jacob Breeland and No. 16 Oregon held a third straight opponent without a touchdown in the victory over Stanford on Saturday.
"Physicality has been a big point of emphasis," coach Mario Cristobal said. "When you go on the road, sometimes it's a little bit ugly. But you never want to apologize for winning on the road because it's tough, especially in conference. Identity wise we want to be physical, we want to be tough and we want to finish games."
The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) did all of that to end a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal (1-3, 0-2) and win the conference opener for the first time since 2014.
Oregon had lost 15 of its past 20 games away from Autzen Stadium, part of a stretch when the program fell from a level of dominance to becoming an also-ran.
"That's something we really talked about," Herbert said. "We kind of struggled on the road the past couple of years. This was a great opportunity for us to make our mark."
NO. 22 WASHINGTON 45, BYU 19
PROVO, Utah — Winning games with elite defense is second nature to Washington. The Huskies are quickly silencing doubters who expected them to take a step back this season.
Relentless defensive pressure and efficient offense blended together perfectly for Washington on Saturday. The Huskies forced three BYU turnovers and scored a pair of touchdowns off those defensive plays.
In four games, Washington has allowed just 18.3 points per contest and held each opponent under 400 yards of total offense. The Huskies' defense resembles past units that led the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense each of the previous four seasons.
"We got people that are going to show up and work and we're going to execute when we're out there," linebacker Brandon Wellington said. "Sometimes, it's not going to be pretty but we're going to figure out a way to get it done."
Jacob Eason found a way to get it done on offense. Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns while completing 24 of 28 pass attempts. The Huskies (3-1) totaled 477 yards on offense behind his efficient performance.
Aaron Fuller, Eason's top target, tallied 91 yards on eight catches. Fuller had one touchdown catch and returned a punt 88 yards for another score.
No. 23 CALIFORNIA 28, MISSISSIPPI 20
OXFORD, Miss. — California linebacker Evan Weaver finished with 22 tackles Saturday against Mississippi. The last one was the most important.
Weaver tackled Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for no gain at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve Cal's victory over the Rebels. Weaver crashed hard from the right flank, wrapped up Plumlee and stopped his progress as help arrived to finish the play.
"Just stop the guy with the ball. Keep him from crossing the white stripe," Weaver said. "We got some push in the middle and put it in them."
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, whose team is 4-0 for the first time since 2015, was not surprised. Weaver led every statistical category defensively for the Golden Bears, who let a late 28-13 cushion nearly disappear in the final six minutes.
"Weaver has 22 tackles. When was the last time we didn't talk about what a great player he is? He produces every week," Wilcox said. "He's a really good player. We're proud of him."
The last-minute heroics almost overshadowed a brilliant performance from Chase Garbers, who threw for four touchdowns and finished 23 of 35 for 357 yards. Touchdown passes of 9 and 60 yards to Jordan Duncan and Jake Tonges on the opening two possessions of the second half preserved a lead Cal never surrendered.