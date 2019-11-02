LOS ANGELES — Justin Herbert passed for 225 yards and threw three touchdown passes to Juwan Johnson in the second half, and No. 7 Oregon recovered from a slow start to cruise to its eighth consecutive victory, 56-24 over Southern California on Saturday night.
Freshman Mykael Wright returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown shortly after Brady Breeze returned an interception 32 yards for a score late in the second quarter for the Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12). Oregon erased an early 10-0 deficit by scoring a touchdown after each of four turnovers by USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis during a 19-minute stretch spanning halftime.
Herbert and receiver Jaylon Redd rushed for touchdowns in the first half for Oregon, which remained on track for the Pac-12 North title and a good shot at the College Football Playoff despite a rough start at the Coliseum. Johnson, the Ducks' senior Penn State transfer, had seven catches for 106 yards after making just six previous receptions all season.
Herbert threw his second interception of the season and didn't look sharp early, but the senior NFL prospect went 21 for 26. Oregon committed 12 penalties for 157 yards and had two defensive players ejected, yet remained perfect since its season opener after its defense thoroughly rattled Slovis.
Slovis threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns on a USC-record 57 pass attempts, but his three interceptions and a fumble erased the Trojans' solid start. Slovis and Air Raid offensive coordinator Graham Harrell surpassed Todd Marinovich's single-game record of 55 attempts for the Trojans, set in 1989.
Michael Pittman Jr. and two-sport freshman Drake London caught first-half touchdown passes for USC (5-4, 4-2), which fell out of first place in the Pac-12 South with its third loss in five games. Touted freshman Kyle Ford made his first career catch for a 20-yard touchdown with 3:11 to play.
Pittman's younger brother, Oregon receiver Mycah Pittman, caught a TD pass from Tyler Shough with 6:50 to play.
Before the second-quarter avalanche, Oregon didn't look sharp.
After Slovis hit London for a TD on the Trojans' opening drive, Herbert threw an interception directly to USC's Isaiah Pola-Mao, ending Herbert's streak of 133 straight passes without a pick, the second-longest in the nation. Herbert had thrown just one interception in his previous 362 pass attempts in Pac-12 road games during his four-year career.
The Ducks finally got moving in the second quarter after Verone McKinley III intercepted a pass that ricocheted off London's hands. Pola-Mao was ejected for targeting during the ensuing drive, which ended with Herbert's 10-yard TD run, his first of the season.
Oregon defensive tackle Austin Faoliu was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during an ensuing long drive by USC, but Slovis fumbled on a play from the Ducks 3 while trying to avoid a sack.
Oregon responded with a 92-yard TD drive abetted by two major penalties on USC and capped by Redd's TD run. Breeze got his pick-6 moments later on a terrible throw by Slovis.
Slovis led a gritty TD drive ending in Pittman's TD catch 20 seconds before halftime, but Wright returned the ensuing kickoff straight through the heart of the Trojans' coverage unit. It was Oregon's first TD kickoff return since the 2017 season opener.
Oregon safety Nick Pickett was ejected for targeting in the second half.
No. 9 UTAH 33, WASHINGTON 28
SEATTLE — The past month looked, and felt, so easy for No. 9 Utah. One blowout after another. No tests for the Utes to answer.
They knew traveling to Washington would be different, and they were right. The Utes were challenged; falling behind early and rallying late, and in doing so solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Tyler Huntley threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 39 yards for a score, and No. 9 Utah overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Washington 33-28. The Utes did their part in keeping pace in the Pac-12 South race and bolstered their CFP resume with a road win over a talented opponent in a place where it's never come easy for Utah.
"It says a lot. We've had a lot of games, the last three games or whatever it's been by putting up 40 points and our defense looking impeccable," Utah running back Zack Moss said. "When we can do this and come on the road and win a game like this and doing it the way we did, that's what championship teams do and that's what we've been missing the last couple of years."
The Utes (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) picked up just their second all-time win over the Huskies — oddly enough both coming in Seattle — leaning on a defense that forced Washington quarterback Jacob Eason into three turnovers and got just enough offense from Huntley and friends to rally from an early 14-3 hole.
Huntley hit Moss on a 9-yard TD late in the first half and added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give Utah its first lead, 26-21. Huntley's TD run capped a drive that featured a key third-and-12 conversion where Huntley was able to hit Jaylen Dixon for a 41-yard completion.
That was the appetizer before Huntley's brilliant fourth quarter. Huntley added a pair of key third-down conversions on Utah's final scoring drive, hitting Solomon Enis for 14 yards and Samson Nacua for 28 yards. Moss finished the 84-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run with 4:52 left and capped a 30-7 scoring blitz from the Utes.
Huntley finished 19 of 24 for 284 yards. He was sacked four times — Utah had allowed just seven all season — but all came in the first half and the Utes were able to protect Huntley much better as the game progressed. He was 5 of 6 for 96 yards in the fourth quarter.
Moss finished with 100 yards on 27 carries.
"It's up there for me," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "I'd have to go back and look at them but it's up there. It's very, very satisfying, especially under the circumstances."
Washington (5-4, 2-4) dropped its second straight after losing to Oregon two weeks ago and lost for the third time at home this season. Eason was 29 of 52 for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He had a nearly perfect beginning before a pair of critical mistakes in the third quarter.
"They controlled the clock. That's their game. They did it better than us," Washington coach Chris Petersen said. "Those turnovers hurt, hurt bad."