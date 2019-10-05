STANFORD, Calif. — Cameron Scarlett rushed for a career-high 157 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Davis Mills had another impressive game in place of injured starter K.J. Costello before apparently getting hurt himself, and Stanford pulled off its biggest win of the season, stunning No. 15 Washington 23-13 on Saturday night.
The Cardinal (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to six games, dating to 2007, against the Huskies with a plodding, methodical offense that kept Washington quarterback Jacob Eason on the sidelines for long chunks of the game.
Stanford dominated Washington (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) in nearly every offensive category and held an 18-minute edge in time of possession.
"They played more physical than we did and they did a better job," Huskies coach Chris Petersen said. "We have to get better in the passing game. We needed touchdowns. Field goals are not going to do against this team."
Jet Toner added three field goals to help the Cardinal, who have won back-to-back games following a three-game losing streak.
Scarlett carried the ball 33 times, including nine times on Stanford's final drive when the Cardinal worked five minutes off the clock to seal the win.
"He's playing the best football of his career right now," Stanford coach David Shaw said. "Just handed the ball to him repeatedly against loaded boxes even when they knew we were running the ball. Broke tackles, finished runs physically. Just an outstanding game by Cam Scarlett."
Mills was crisp until coming out of the game for an unknown reason in the middle of a scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Mills was 21-of-30 passing for 293 yards and a touchdown, but spent the final 9 minutes on the sidelines with what appeared to be a bag of ice wrapped around his left calf. Jack West ran the offense down the stretch.
Stanford got a big lift from its defense, which harassed Eason into an interception and forced a punt on Washington's first two drives in the fourth quarter.
Eason was 15 of 35 for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Washington visits Arizona next week. UA and Oregon are the only teams still unbeaten in conference play.
No. 13 OREGON 17, CALIFORNIA 7
EUGENE, Ore. — When Oregon found itself uncharacteristically scoreless at halftime against California, senior linebacker Troy Dye took it upon himself to deliver a halftime speech.
The No. 13 Ducks went on rally for a victory over California on Saturday night.
"Before I could say anything Troy Dye had addressed the team, with words that were powerful, that made it really clear we were not playing up to our standard, what we are capable of and what we must do," coach Mario Cristobal said.
Oregon (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) trailed until Cyrus Habibi-Likio's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:38 left in third quarter made it 10-7. Justin Herbert extended his streak to 33 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, connecting with Jaylon Redd with 7:14 to go in the game.
The Ducks, whose only loss this season came in the opener against Auburn, were held scoreless in the first half by the surprisingly resilient Golden Bears (4-2, 1-2).
"It wasn't our brand of football," said Herbert, who was 20 of 33 for 214 yards.
Junior Devon Modster made his first start for Cal in place of injured quarterback Chase Garbers. After struggling last week when Garbers got knocked out of Cal's loss to Arizona State, Modster fared better against Oregon's defense.
Modster threw for 190 yards and a touchdown against the Ducks, who hadn't given up a TD since the game against the Tigers.
"I thought our guys battled really hard, competed extremely hard, really in every phase," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "It wasn't for lack of effort."
Herbert's streak of games with at least one touchdown pass is the longest in the nation among active players. He was tied for seventh nationally with 14 touchdown passes this season going into the game.
Herbert threw his first interception of the season on Oregon's opening drive. He went into the game on a streak of 174 consecutive passes without a pick.
Cal senior safety Ashtyn Davis snagged the interception. Cal's secondary, dubbed "The Takers," has amassed 27 career interceptions, but just three this season. The Golden Bears went on to score on the drive when Modster connected with Chris Brown on a 22-yard touchdown pass.
The Ducks got to the Cal 11 at the end of the opening quarter, but Travis Dye — Troy Dye's younger brother — fumbled and Cal recovered for Oregon's second red-zone turnover of the game.
After Herbert's 27-yard pass to diving receiver Johnny Johnson III in the end zone was ruled incomplete, Camden Lewis missed on a 45-yard field goal to keep the Ducks scoreless. But Lewis made a 28-yard field goal with 7:32 left in the third quarter and Oregon was finally on the scoreboard.
Troy Dye intercepted Modster on a tipped ball in the final period. Herbert got a key first down with a 26-yard scamper but was pushed into the sideline camera stand and a late hit call moved the Ducks to the Cal 13. The drive ended with a 1-yard scoring pass from Herbert to Redd.
"Troy and the rest of the leaders did an excellent job, it was really rewarding to watch the growth of a football team at halftime," Cristobal said. "From our opinion, that's a huge step for our program."
It was a surprisingly sloppy game for the Ducks, who were coming off an off week after a 21-6 victory at Stanford. The Ducks were known for fast starts this season, outscoring opponents 84-15 in the first halves of their four games this season. Herbert had 10 first-half touchdowns.
Herbert echoed his coach in saying the halftime adjustments demonstrated growth.
"It's something that's been a lot better this year; we're communicating, we're talking, and we know that's not our type of football so we corrected that, and we did our best and fortunately we won," he said.
OREGON STATE 48, UCLA 31
PASADENA, Calif. — Jake Luton was laser focused well before Oregon State took the field against UCLA.
When the senior quarterback thought the pregame breakfast was a little too boisterous, Luton got up and told his team to quiet down and get their minds on Saturday's game. The Beavers responded with one of their most impressive Pac-12 victories in a long time.
Luton threw a career-high five touchdowns passes and ran for another as Oregon State dominated the Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
"It's a huge win. We've played good ball all year and been close," said Luton, who completed 18 of 26 passes for 285 yards. "To put a complete four quarters together is big. It was really good and a lot of fun."
Oregon State (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) scored on its first three drives and had a 21-0 lead a little more than six minutes into the game. UCLA got within 10 three times during the second half, but the Beavers were able to hold on and get only their fifth conference win since 2016.
"The quarterback was lights out," coach Jonathan Smith said. "I did think the offensive line protected him well, but he was playing with great confidence and was very accurate with the ball."
Three of Luton's TDs went to Isaiah Hodgins, who came into the game leading the conference in receiving yards. Hodgins finished with 10 catches for 123 yards. Hodgins and Luton have now connected for 14 touchdowns in their Oregon State careers.
"The offensive staff did a good job of mixing me in outside, slot and putting me in motion," said Hodgins, who had the first three-TD game of his career. "It seemed like everything was working in the first half. There was a lot of energy, but we kept reiterating that we had to finish."
Hodgins opened the scoring 2:43 into the game when he made a leaping catch in front of UCLA cornerback Rayshad Williams for a 4-yard TD. He added a 5-yard score through the second quarter to extend the Beavers lead to 27-7.
Hodgins once again took advantage of Williams in coverage late in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown to give Oregon State a 41-24 advantage.
Artavis Pierce added 119 yards on 21 carries for his second straight 100-yard rushing game. The 48 points are the most for Oregon State in a conference game since a 49-17 win over California in 2013.
Demetric Felton had 166 scrimmage yards for UCLA (1-5, 1-2), which lost for the 14th time in Chip Kelly's 18 games as coach. Felton had 111 yards rushing — including a career-long 75-yard TD in third quarter — and 55 yards receiving.
Austin Burton was 27 of 41 for 236 yards and a touchdown in his first start but the Bruins were unable to rally after digging a large deficit in the first quarter.
Burton, who also had 64 yards rushing, threw for his first collegiate score early in the second quarter when he was flushed out of the pocket, scrambled to his right and threw a 7-yard pass to Kyle Phillips, who was able to drag one of his feet in the end zone before going out of bounds and bring the Bruins within 21-7.
He would run for a 6-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter to cap a 17-play, 75-yard drive.
"I thought Austin for his first start did a nice job. He protected the football and did a nice job. He extended some plays and drives with his feet," Kelly said.