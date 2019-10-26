PASADENA, Calif. — UCLA coach Chip Kelly has often said that when running back Joshua Kelley plays well, the Bruins have a shot of winning.
The senior running back had a career night Saturday, which is why the Bruins were able to beat a Top 25 team for the second time this season. Kelley scored a career-high four touchdowns and rushed for 164 yards in UCLA's 42-32 victory over 24th-ranked Arizona State.
Kelley has rushed for over 100 yards in three of the past four games. He is the first Pac-12 player and fourth nationally this season to have four rushing touchdowns in a game.
"We needed a win here for sure. That was extra incentive for us," said Kelley of the Bruins first home victory. "Us getting back-to-back wins is big for our young core."
Kelly is also the first Bruin with four ground TDs since Myles Jack against Washington in 2013. He helped fuel a UCLA ground game that had 217 yards, marking the first time since 2014 it has had four straight 200-yard games.
"I think when everyone in the stadium knows you are going to run it and you are still able to do it, that's a credit to the whole group," Kelly said.
The Bruins (3-5, 3-2) scored on five of their first six drives, including four consecutive possessions from late in the first quarter to midway in the third to roar out to a 35-7 lead after it was tied at 7.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of 23 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore injured his left leg after being hit on a scramble during the fourth quarter and did not return. Kelly didn't have an update on his quarterback.
While UCLA showed signs of improvement in this matchup of two of the four youngest rosters among Power Five teams, Arizona State is experiencing growing pains.
The Sun Devils (5-3, 2-3) have dropped two straight for the first time this season in what Herm Edwards called the worst in his two years at the helm.
"We just didn't play our game. First half, you just seen we weren't ourselves," said quarterback Jayden Daniels, who accounted for all four Arizona State touchdowns. "As an offense, we were just out of character. That wasn't our offense that we're used to."
Daniels was 20 of 29 for 271 yards and three fourth-quarter touchdowns. He also rushed for 67 yards, including a 1-yard sneak during the first quarter that tied it.
Eno Benjamin, who came into the game fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing average, was held to 46 yards on 13 carries. Frank Darby had six receptions for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"Obviously, the game didn't start out like we anticipated," Edwards said. "We fell behind and faced a big deficit, but for me it was more than just the score. It was our emotions. We didn't handle them very good. I just felt like we had no energy early in the game."
No. 11 OREGON 37, WASHINGTON STATE 35
EUGENE, Ore. — Camden Lewis kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired and No. 11 Oregon extended its winning streak to seven games.
CJ Verdell ran for a career-high 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who haven't lost since the season opener against Auburn.
Anthony Gordon's 5-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Brandon Arconado with a minute remaining gave Washington State a 35-34 lead. But then Justin Herbert completed four straight passes on the ensuing drive to get the Ducks close for Lewis' kick.
Afterward, teammates picked up Lewis and held him high.
The loss snapped Washington State's four-game winning streak over Oregon. Gordon threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (4-4, 1-4). Arconado caught nine passes for 120 yards and two scores.
Gordon went into the game leading the nation in yards passing (425.9) and completions (35.14) per game. He has 32 touchdowns this season, including the four he threw last week in a 41-10 victory over Colorado.
Herbert threw for 222 yards but his streak of 35 straight games with a touchdown pass — the longest active run in the nation — was snapped. He threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns last week in a comeback victory over Washington to earn Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The Ducks were without senior linebacker Troy Dye, who broke his thumb last week against Washington. Dye has 351 career tackles, most among current Power 5 players, and has led the Ducks in tackles for three straight seasons. Dru Mathis started in his place.
The Cougars got to the Oregon 19 on their opening drive, but Gordon twice failed to connect with Rodrick Fisher and the team settled for Blake Mazza's 36-yard field goal.
The Ducks answered with Lewis' 40-yard field goal.
Verdell ran untouched for an 89-yard touchdown to put the Ducks up 9-3 midway thought the first half. The extra point attempt by Lewis went wide right.
Gordon was intercepted in the end zone by Verone McKinley III, who snagged the ball when Arconado bobbled it. It was McKinley's third interception this season. But the Ducks failed to capitalize on the turnover.
Max Borghi's 1-yard touchdown run pulled Washington State in front 10-9.
Jevon Holland intercepted Gordon and ran it back for a touchdown, and the 2-point conversion was good to give the Ducks a 17-10 lead. The Cougars tied it with 47 seconds before the break when Gordon found Renard Bell with a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Verdell's 2-yard scoring run put Oregon back in front before Mazza's 23-yard field goal closed the gap to 24-20 going into the fourth quarter. Verdell added a 1-yard TD early in the period.
The Cougars trimmed the margin with Gordon's 19-yard pass to Arconado, and the conversion was good to make it 31-28.
Lewis made a 30-yard field goal with 6:29 left to give the Ducks some cushion, but a pass interference call and Gordon's 48-yard pass play to Tay Martin got the Cougars to the Oregon 12 with less than two minutes to go. On third-and-5, Gordon's pass to Arconado was incomplete, but Washington State went for it on fourth down and this time Arconado pulled down the TD.
Verdell's yards rushing were the most by a Pac-12 player in a conference game this season.
No. 12 UTAH 35, CAL 0
SALT LAKE CITY — Zack Moss ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, breaking two more school rushing records as No. 12 Utah routed California.
After becoming Utah's career leader in yards rushing last week, Moss increased his total to 33 touchdowns on the ground and surpassed Del Rodgers, who set the previous mark of 31 from 1978-81. Moss also reached 100 yards rushing for the 15th time, breaking the school record he had shared with Devontae Booker and John White IV.
Moss also finished with 89 yards on three receptions.
California's defense had held 14 consecutive opponents under 25 points, the longest active streak in the country.
It took Utah (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) just a half to snap that streak, even with a hobbled quarterback. The Utes rolled to 351 yards and 28 points in the first half while allowing just 33 yards for the Bears (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12).
Tyler Huntley threw for 214 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-17 passing before sitting out the second half and resting his injured lower left leg.
As the Bears' defensive reputation crumbled, the Utes just added to their impressive run of suffocating performances.
Utah has allowed only 10 points in the last 14 quarters, and the lone touchdown was a last-minute score in the 52-7 win over Oregon State two weeks ago.
The Bears have lost four in a row after starting 4-0 and reaching No. 15 in The Associated Press poll.
In his first start, freshman quarterback Spencer Brasch was under constant harassment and completed seven of 19 passes for 47 yards. Regular starter Chase Garbers and backup Devon Modster were both injured.
Jason Shelley hit Brant Kuithe on a 1-yard pass and scored on a 1-yard run to give Utah a 28-0 lead at halftime.
After a first-possession punt, it took a broken play to get the Utah offense loose on its next drive — the first of five consecutive touchdowns. Huntley dropped an early shotgun snap but picked up the ball and wheeled around on his sore left leg to find Moss wide open. The running back took the pass 69 yards before Jaylinn Hawkins pushed him out of bounds at the 6-yard line. Moss took it in two plays later for his 32nd career rushing touchdown.
On Utah's second straight drive of more than 90 yards, Huntley lofted a 40-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Thompson, who had raced behind the defense and caught the ball in stride.