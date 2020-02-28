Pac-12 roundup: UCLA's late 3 knocks ASU out of first place

LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez's 3-pointer with .6 seconds remaining gave UCLA a 75-72 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night and put the Bruins in a share of the Pac-12 Conference lead.
Jaquez was one of five UCLA players in double figures with 13 points. The Bruins (18-11), who were 8-9 and 1-3 in the conference at one point, have won six straight and eight of their last nine to share the conference lead with Oregon at 11-5.
Jake Kyman tied a career high 21 points, with 19 coming in the first half, and Jalen Hill added 13 for the Bruins.
Tyger Campbell tied it at 72 with a free throw in the final minute but the Bruins were called for a lane violation on the second attempt. Remy Martin — who scored a game-high 30 points — missed a 3-pointer, which set the stage for Jaquez's game-winner.
Rob Edwards added 23 for the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-5), who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.
Arizona State jumped out to a 24-14 lead before UCLA responded with 11 straight points as part of an 18-2 run. Kyman scored 14 during the rally, including three straight 3-pointers. A 3 by Edwards pulled Arizona State within 36-35 with 1:04 remaining before the Bruins scored the final five points to go up 41-35 at halftime.
UCLA extended its lead to nine with 11:44 remaining on a dunk by Hill but the Sun Devils went on a 14-4 rally to grab a 60-58 advantage three minutes later as Edwards powered the run with eight points.
The lead would change hands four times over the final eight minutes.
No. 14 OREGON 69, OREGON STATE 54
EUGENE, Ore. — Payton Pritchard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 14 Oregon pulled away for a win over Oregon State on Thursday night.
Oregon (22-7, 11-5 Pac-12) had only a four-point halftime lead but started the second half with a 22-4 run to send the Beavers (15-13, 5-11) to their fourth consecutive defeat.
Will Richardson added 15 points for the Ducks, including 13 in the second half as he and Pritchard combined for 28 of Oregon’s 40 points after the break. Anthony Mathis finished with 13.
Ethan Thompson led Oregon State with 15 points and Tres Tinkle had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Reichle scored 11 and Kylor Kelly added 10.
Oregon led 29-25 at halftime as both teams struggled shooting. The Ducks shot 36% in the first half despite making five of 11 3-pointers, while the Beavers were at 38%.
Thompson paced the Beavers with 13 points, including a trio of 3s, while Mathis led the Ducks with 11, also hitting three 3-pointers. Mathis was back in the starting lineup with Chris Duarte out after undergoing a surgical procedure earlier in the day for a broken finger sustained almost a month ago.
Oregon scored the first five points of the second half for its biggest lead of the game to that point at 34-25. The lead was 10 when the Ducks went on a 9-0 spurt, aided by three OSU turnovers in a span of four possessions, for a 45-28 advantage seven minutes into the second half.
Pritchard and Richardson hit 3-pointers on consecutive Oregon possessions as the lead reached 51-29. The Beavers never got closer than the final score.
CALIFORNIA 76, No. 21 COLORADO 62
BERKELEY, Calif. — Matt Bradley matched his career highs of 26 points and five 3-pointers, and California pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado.
Kareem South had 19 points and Paris Austin added 12 as the Golden Bears (12-16, 6-9 Pac-12) emphatically ended a five-game losing streak against the Buffaloes and gave first-year coach Mark Fox his most significant win of the season while handing Colorado a stinging setback.
McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points and Tyler Bey had 13 for Colorado.
The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) were among a handful of teams who began the night a half-game behind conference-leading Arizona State. The Sun Devils played at UCLA later Thursday.
Cal’s win came nearly a year to the day after its previous one over a Top 25 team, a 76-73 victory against No. 25 Washington on Feb. 25, 2019.
The Bears led nearly the entire game and pulled away after the Buffaloes scored the first two buckets of the second half.
Bradley, who appeared to hurt his elbow shortly after the break, spearheaded the surge in nearly every way. He made a shot just inside the 3-point line, then later had a 16-foot fadeaway. Bradley added a 3-pointer, then stole the ball from Evan Battey and sparked a fast break ending in a 3 by Paris Austin that made it 56-40.
Colorado, coming off a 70-63 loss to UCLA, got within 12 with 3½ minutes remaining before Paris Austin scored on a reverse for California.
Colorado trailed until Siewert made back-to-back 3s midway through the first half. Bradley followed with consecutive 3s for Cal, including one that ended in a four-point play after he was fouled by Bey.