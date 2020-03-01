Pac-12 roundup: USC continues push for NCAA Tournament with win over ASU

LOS ANGELES — Jonah Mathews delivered when it mattered most for Southern California.
After Arizona State trimmed its deficit to 54-53 midway through the second half, Mathews scored eight straight USC points to push the lead back to seven.
Mathews finished with 23 points and Daniel Utomi added 19 and 10 rebounds to lead USC to a 71-61 win over Arizona State on Saturday.
The Trojans (21-9, 10-7) swept the Arizona schools at home this weekend and have won four of their last six games.
“We knew they would come back with a punch. At that point, I just wanted to solidify the win,” Mathews said. “I just made plays and my teammates found me. I just happened to make plays as a senior. Coach (Andy Enfield) put the ball in my hands, and I had to produce.”
Remy Martin had 22 points for the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6)
USC went on a 11-3 run early in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 54-42 with 12:57 left. During that run, Onyeka Okongwu had a three-point play and reserve Quinton Adlesh had a steal that led to him making an open 3-pointer on the other end. The Sun Devils answered with an 11-0 run to pull within three points with 9:04 left. Taeshon Cherry capped the spurt with a 3 and, after a timeout, he stole the ball and Remy Martin made a layup to make 54-53 with 8:49 left.
That’s when Mathews did his thing.
Matthews stopped the run with a three-point play and USC hung on from there. The Sun Devils never led in the second half.
Mathews was still recovering from a nasty stomach virus during Thursday’s game against the Wildcats. It was the worst sickness he said he’d ever experienced.
“For him to get through that and bounce back so quickly,” Enfield said. “I was shocked he was so good against Arizona. I expected him to play well (against Arizona State) because he had two days to recover. He’s just been playing super basketball.”
Utomi was 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the first half. The Trojans shot 59.1 percent in the first half and outrebounded the Sun Devils 21-11.
Arizona State missed eight of its first nine shots and Utomi made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 11:24 left in the first half to give Southern Cal a 24-11 lead. The Sun Devils trailed USC 41-36 at halftime despite 14 first-turnovers by the Trojans.
Arizona State lost to UCLA on a last-second 3-pointer two days earlier, which ended a seven-game win streak.
“I’m proud of how we competed in both games,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. “The first half we didn’t defend them great in terms of their percentages shooting the ball. They’re a very good team. Jonah Mathews is having a great career, a senior. He played a very good game as he did the first time we played ... I thought we were chasing. We couldn’t make enough shots in a key stage.”
CALIFORNIA 86, UTAH 79, OT
BERKELEY, Calif. — Matt Bradley scored six of his 21 points in overtime before fouling out, and California held on to beat Utah on Saturday.
Andre Kelly had 15 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five blocks, Grant Anticevich added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 15 with four assists for California (13-16, 7-9 Pac-12).
Timmy Allen had 26 points for Utah (15-14, 6-11), while Alfonso Plummer scored a career-high 23.
Bradley, who missed a desperation half-court heave at the end of regulation, scored California’s first points of overtime then added two free throws with 1:07 left. He fouled out 18 seconds later then watched from the bench as the Golden Bears ended a three-game losing streak against the Utes.
The Bears outscored the Utes 17-10 in overtime.
Cal led by six with one minute remaining in regulation before Utah made a late push to force overtime. Plummer made a deep 3-pointer over the outstretched hand of Bradley with 10.3 seconds left, and Both Gach added two free throws with 2 seconds left after Austin missed one of two from the stripe.
Utah has lost five of six.
The Utes trailed much of the first half, then went on a 14-3 run to go up by four at halftime. Plummer had a pair of 3s and scored on a left-handed layup.
That helped the Utes make up for the loss of point guard Rylan Jones, who left the game early with an apparent head injury.
Jones and Bradley crashed into each other while going for a rebound. Bradley got the ball and scored but fell hard to the floor and stayed down before getting up and walking slowly off the floor. Jones remained flat on his back for several moments then was helped off the court and taken to the locker room. He came back out and sat at the end of Utah’s bench.