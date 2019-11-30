SALT LAKE CITY — Brant Kuithe scored three touchdowns and No. 6 Utah is locked up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game for the second consecutive season with a 45-15 victory over Colorado on Saturday night.
The Utes (11-1, 8-1, No 6 CFP) needed a quarter to get rolling in 25-degree temperatures, but romped to their eighth straight victory. Tyler Huntley was 14 for 17 for 165 yards and connected with Kuithe twice for touchdown receptions.
The Buffalo defense keyed on Zack Moss and made it tough to run between the tackles, but the all-time Utah rushing leader tallied 88 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 1-yard run to put the game away in the fourth quarter and set up Utah’s matchup against No. 14 Oregon on Friday in Santa Cara, California.
Auburn did the Utes a favor in the College Football Playoff race by outlasting No. 5 Alabama 48-45 on Saturday.
Steven Montez threw for 157 yards on 17-of-26 passing for Colorado, setting two major career records as he eclipsed Sefo Liufau on the Colorado passing (9,649 yards) and total offense (10,614 yards) lists in his final game.
After five drives that netted a total of 25 yards, Colorado mounted their second foray into Utah territory early in the fourth quarter and Montez threw to Daniel Arias for a 27-yard touchdown and added a 2-point conversion on an improvised pass to Russell to cut the lead to 31-15.
But Moss and Kuithe scored again to put it away.
The Utes started the second-half scoring in familiar fashion, with a bruising 12-play drive that ended with Devin Brumfield’s 1-yard plunge for a 24-7 advantage.
Utah’s Demari Simpkins sprinted down the sideline on a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 31-7 lead with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Kuithe caught touchdown passes of 38 and 7 yards and ran 15 yards for a score. The tight end also 44-yard run on a jet sweep.
No. 14 OREGON 24, OREGON STATE 10
EUGENE, Ore. — While Justin Herbert had a season low for passing yards in his final game at Autzen Stadium, Oregon’s senior quarterback didn’t seem all that disappointed.
“The best part? The game’s not decided on my individual performance. It’s who scores the most points, and we did that today,” Herbert said after throwing for 174 yards and a touchdown in No. 14 Oregon’s victory over Oregon State on Saturday in the 123rd Civil War.
Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time. The Ducks reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014.
Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) was denied a bid for bowl eligibility in coach Jonathan Smith’s second year. The Beavers haven’t made a postseason appearance since 2013.
Trailing 17-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, Oregon State closed the gap on Jermar Jefferson’s 19-yard touchdown run with 11:03 left.
Herbert appeared to hit Jaylon Redd with an 8-yard touchdown pass but a review determined Redd fumbled before scoring, giving the ball to the Beavers. Oregon State’s drive fizzled on a fourth-and-5 attempt, turning the ball over on downs to set up Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left.
Oregon was cruising toward a possible bid in the College Football Playoff last weekend when it was upended 31-28 at Arizona State. The loss dropped the Ducks from No. 6 in the rankings.
Oregon was already assured of a spot in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Santa Clara, California.
“We’ve got a great opportunity on Friday, we’re going to do our best to fix what we did wrong today,” Herbert said simply, avoiding a question about the team’s Rose Bowl hopes.
Oregon State has already collected more wins this season than in the previous two years combined. Picked in the preseason to finish last in the Pac-12 North, the Beavers surpassed expectations but couldn’t quite get to a bowl with losses in their final two games.
Herbert was a freshman when the Beavers last beat the Ducks. He has 94 career passing touchdowns, most among active players nationwide, and second only to Marcus Mariota on Oregon’s career list.
In a surprising move, Oregon State started sophomore quarterback Tristan Gebbia in place of sixth-year quarterback Jake Luton, who had an injured right forearm.
Gebbia, a Nebraska transfer who competed with Luton in fall camp for the starting nod this season, had thrown for 104 yards with two touchdowns and an interception this season, before his first career start.
Luton struggled with injuries throughout his Oregon State career, earning the sixth year of eligibility. He threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns in his final year with just three interceptions.
“It was hard. Jake is a leader, a sixth-year senior and he was waiting for this game,” receiver Isaiah Hodgins said. “I know it definitely sucked for him to sit out and it hurt him. But I think Tristan did a good job of kind of shaking off the jitters and getting going, and giving us a couple of good drives. We could have done a little bit more to help him out, but I feel he came in there and stepped up.”
Oregon capped its first drive in the game with Camden Lewis’ 32-yard field goal. Oregon State answered with Everett Hayes’ 40-yard field goal on its first series.
But Mykael Wright returned the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to put the Ducks up 10-3. It was Wright’s second kickoff return for a TD this season and the longest in the history of the Civil War.
“It means a lot to me, because growing up, I loved Oregon football, and I loved D’Anthony Thomas, and this is what he did,” Wright said. “So me being able to do this, it’s really a blessing.”
Herbert’s 28-yard scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III pushed Oregon’s lead to 17-3 early in the second quarter. Lewis missed a 24-yard attempt midway through the scoreless third quarter.
No. 16 NOTRE DAME 45, STANFORD 24
STANFORD, Calif. — When Notre Dame needed a spark to get going late in the first half, the special teams delivered.
Isaiah Foskey’s blocked punt set up Ian Book’s second of four touchdown passes and No. 15 Notre Dame reached double-digit wins for the third straight season by beating Stanford on Saturday.
“It started with the punt block,” coach Brian Kelly said. “From there we got some momentum and started to settle down a bit offensively.”
Book turned the blocked punt into a 6-yard TD pass to Tommy Tremble late in the second quarter and then threw his first of two TD passes to Chase Claypool with 1:20 remaining in the half as the Fighting Irish (10-2, No. 16 CFP) quickly erased a 10-point deficit and snapped a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium.
Notre Dame also put together three straight seasons of at least 10 wins for the second time in school history, having previously done it under Lou Holtz from 1991-93.
Book was a big reason why, throwing for 255 yards with a 16-yard TD pass to Tony Jones Jr. in the first quarter.
“He's found a stillness in him that he’s never had before,” Kelly said. “He plays the game differently now. His calmness is really about his confidence now and what he can do.”
Davis Mills threw two TD passes for the Cardinal (4-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Stanford also finished with its first losing record since 2008, ending a streak of 10 straight bowl bids.
“At the end of the day it was on us and we weren’t up to the task,” senior linebacker Casey Toohill said. “There were a lot things in our own play that weren’t right and have to get corrected.”
Despite having nothing to play for, the Cardinal started fast and led 17-7 when Mills got stopped just short of a first down on a third-down run with about five minutes left in the half.
Foskey then blocked the punt from Ryan Sanburn, giving the Irish the ball at the Stanford 1. Three plays later, that turned into a TD.
“It was definitely a game changer,” defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji said. “Special teams was big for us this whole game. ... Special teams definitely got a spark for us the first half.”
Book then capped a three-play, 76-yard drive with a 41-yard strike to Claypool with 1:20 left in the half to give the Irish the lead for good.
Book had a 26-yard scramble on fourth-and-2 to set up an 8-yard TD pass to Claypool that made it 28-17 in the third quarter, putting the Irish in control.