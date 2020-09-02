Pac-12 commits to assist student-athletes in voting registration, mail-in ballots

The Pac-12 is taking another step toward its social justice efforts.

The conference announced Wednesday that all 12 athletic departments are committing to “facilitate registration and acquisition of mail-in ballots” for its student-athletes that are eligible and willing to vote.

The Pac-12 is the first Power Five conference to announce a league-wide commitment to assists in voting efforts.

It will take place prior to National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22 and will help get mail-in and absentee ballots to student-athletes that are unable to vote in their home state. The idea, which was first presented by Pac-12 football and men’s basketball head coaches, received unanimous approval by the Pac-12 council.

The movement is in addition to the NCAA’s recommendation in June that encouraged colleges to give student-athletes Election Day off in November to allow them to exercise their right to vote.