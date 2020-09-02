 Skip to main content
Pac-12 commits to assist student-athletes in voting registration, mail-in ballots

First Power Five conference to announce a league-wide commitment

Rites of fall: Losing college football stings across America

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, shows the Pac-12 logo during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 has set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game conference-only football schedule. The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games for its 12 member schools.

 Ralph Freso

The Pac-12 is taking another step toward its social justice efforts. 

The conference announced Wednesday that all 12 athletic departments are committing to “facilitate registration and acquisition of mail-in ballots” for its student-athletes that are eligible and willing to vote.

The Pac-12 is the first Power Five conference to announce a league-wide commitment to assists in voting efforts.

It will take place prior to National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22 and will help get mail-in and absentee ballots to student-athletes that are unable to vote in their home state. The idea, which was first presented by Pac-12 football and men’s basketball head coaches, received unanimous approval by the Pac-12 council.

The movement is in addition to the NCAA’s recommendation in June that encouraged colleges to give student-athletes Election Day off in November to allow them to exercise their right to vote. 

“For many student-athletes, this is their first opportunity to participate in an election,” Washington football coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “As members of our community, it is crucial that we not only educate our young men and women on the importance of voting and how to register, but to also help them understand the many dynamics of voting on the local and federal levels. Change will only happen if we take action.”

Each athletic department will work to educate student-athletes on the importance of voting and how to properly register to vote.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

