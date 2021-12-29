Pac-12 Hotline: Tense times in Westwood as UCLA, Chip Kelly discuss contract extension

Four Pac-12 football programs experienced coaching changes during one of the most chaotic stretches in recent conference history, but there could be more upheaval to come.

On January 16, UCLA might be in the market for a head coach to replace Chip Kelly.

Don’t be fooled by the eight-win season, the turn of the calendar or the general lack of rumor and speculation. Kelly’s situation is anything but settled.

To be clear: We believe it’s more likely than not that Kelly will coach the Bruins next season. But by no means is his return guaranteed, according to sources familiar with the situation.

As of today, in fact, Kelly is a lame duck.

The 2021 season ended Tuesday, when the Bruins pulled out of the Holiday Bowl because of COVID. Today is effectively the first day of 2022 for the program. It’s also the fifth and final season covered by Kelly’s contract.

The Bruins have discussed an extension with Kelly and his agent, Jimmy Sexton, but nothing has been signed.

The mere fact that Kelly has entered lame duck territory is all the evidence required to understand the fragile state of affairs.