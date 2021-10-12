ASU on brink of Pac-12 South Division title heading into Saturday's game at Utah

It feels early for a make-or-break game, but that’s exactly the situation unfolding in the Pac-12’s South division this week as Arizona State visits Utah.

If ASU wins, the race is all but over. The Sun Devils would have a significant lead with a manageable schedule and tiebreaker advantages on their closest pursuers, whose schedules aren’t nearly so manageable.

Here’s the situation:

• ASU (5-1/3-0) and Utah (3-2/2-0) are the only teams without a loss in conference play.

• With a victory Saturday, the Sun Devils would hold a one-game lead in the loss column and the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the only teams with one loss.

• Effectively, the Sun Devils would be two games up on both Utah and UCLA (4-2, 2-1).

And that two-game lead would work hand-in-hand with a stretch-run schedule that provides ASU with plenty of chances to tighten its grip on the division.

How many chances?

