College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams would be a blessing for the Pac-12

• The four highest-ranked conference champs would receive byes in the opening round while the No. 5 through 8 teams would host the No. 9 through 12 teams.

• The opening-round games would be played prior to Christmas, with the quarterfinals over the New Year’s holiday.

The expanded format is expected to include the existing bowl games as hosts for the quarterfinals and semifinals, with the championship remaining at a neutral site.

The university presidents in charge of the CFP are scheduled to meet June 22. If they approve the expansion, then discussions with ESPN on finances and timing would proceed.

For the Pac-12, playoff expansion helps solve a variety of issues, none more significant than perception.

The repeated failures to send a team to the CFP since 2016 have generated poor optics for the conference — optics that impact everything from fan interest to media coverage to recruiting.

“My mindset is that no one on the East Coast watches games on the West Coast,” said Lake, who has advocated for expansion.

“It’s not that they don’t like West Coast football, but they have to get to sleep. It blows my mind that they’ve left it up to subjectivity.”

Under the 12-team proposal, the Pac-12 champion would advance regardless of its performance in non-conference play, so long as it is one of the six highest-ranked conference winners.