Desert landscape: ASU’s success looks fleeting while Arizona regains momentum

• Under first-year coach Jedd Fisch, the football program brushed aside a poor on-field performance to deliver a stunning turnaround on the recruiting trail.

The early-signing period ended last week with four-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan flipping his commitment from Oregon to Arizona. In the process, he became the top-ranked prospect to sign with the Wildcats, ever.

Arizona’s recruiting efforts undoubtedly were aided by the decision to sign McMillan’s teammates, tight end Keyan Burnett and quarterback Noah Fifita.

The landscape was extremely favorable, as well. USC, Oregon and Washington all changed coaches. UCLA is stingy with scholarship offers, and Arizona State is mired in an NCAA investigation.

But credit the Wildcats for taking advantage of the opportunity. We’re not sure a one-win team has ever signed four four-star prospects, under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, up the road, the near-term outlook has turned bleak.

While Arizona thrives on the court, the Sun Devils are struggling. They just lost at home to San Francisco and are two games under .500 with conference play approaching.