Everything you need to know about the Pac-12's 2022 football schedule

The current rotation was set years ago and runs through the 2026 season.

• The defending division champions, Oregon and Utah, square off in Eugene on Week 12.

In other words, they once again could meet two times in three weeks, with the second matchup being the conference championship on Week 14 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

• All in all, the schedule is fairly balanced in the distribution of marquee games — there are several in each month — and in the level of rigor.

That’s by design.

“Scheduling helps programs build themselves over time, if it’s applied correctly,” Hanks told the Pac-12 Network on Wednesday. “This isn’t a new situation. Administrators for decades have said, ‘Look, we have to adjust our schedule based on where my program is.’

“I’m loath to name names. But say, for instance, Oregon State, which has improved tremendously under the leadership of Jonathan Smith. Part of that is his leadership, his development of his players and, quite frankly, scheduling. We haven’t buried Oregon State with a schedule that doesn’t match where they are as a program.

“That’s how the conference office … all conference offices … try to view the individual membership — making sure the program, based where they are, is aligned from a scheduling standpoint so they aren’t getting hammered, ending up with a murderers’ row for schedules.”