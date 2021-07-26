Keep an eye on these 7 storylines at Pac-12 media day

When it comes to accuracy, the poll leaves much to be desired: The media has picked the eventual conference champion just five times in the past 13 years.

The short list of successes includes last season, when the media favorite, Oregon, did not win the North but beat USC for the championship.

5. Rolovich goes remote. One coach won’t be in attendance: Washington State’s Nick Rolovich, who announced last week that he has opted against the COVID vaccine “for reasons which will remain private.”

As a result, he cannot participate in person Tuesday and will field questions from the media via Zoom “about our football team and the incredible young men in our program.”

Best guess: There will be fewer questions about those “incredible young men” and many more about Rolovich’s anti-vax stance. Specifically, he will be pressed on the message it sends to his players and the impact it could have on the Cougars’ season.

The extent to which Rolovich spars with the media could generate the most memorable exchanges of the event.

6. Edwards in the spotlight. Talkative ASU coach Herm Edwards has been understandably silent of late, with his program immersed in a major recruiting scandal.