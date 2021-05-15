Kliavkoff’s to-do list: Eight tasks the new Pac-12 commissioner should take up now

But the media landscape is changing swiftly, especially with the NFL having swallowed $100 billion of available cash and the Big Ten up next at the negotiating table (among the major American football properties).

The Pac-12 needs to begin plotting its strategy immediately in order to maximize any and all opportunities for leverage.

Kliavkoff has experience in media rights wheeling and dealing, but not recently. Expertise is required, and the magnitude of the situation is such that it requires full-time attention.

4. Don’t just talk football; think football

Kliavkoff smartly embraced the primacy of football on Thursday, but talk is talk — all it really gets you is five years without a playoff appearance. There’s only so much the conference office can do to improve the football product, but it should make every effort to reach that support ceiling.

The first step: Create a football strategy committee that works with the campuses and any necessary external partners to position the conference for future success.

This committee should be involved in officiating, scheduling, postseason partnerships, recruiting strategies — every facet of the football operation.