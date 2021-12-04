Marreon Jackson finds home at ASU under Bobby Hurley

It was a quick learning curve for Jackson to become accustomed to Hurley’s sometimes brash style. When you’re one of the best collegiate point guards to play the game, you develop a certain swagger. It’s not easy to shake it as a coach.

“He’s been a blessing, day in and day out, critiquing my game,” Jackson said before the season. “He gives me pointers every day. We have these talks about how I can be a better leader. The main thing, especially with this team, and so many new guys, was creating that bond. Learning my teammates — you can’t approach every person the same way. Some people you have to talk to with soft words, some people you have to get on.”

For an Arizona State team long on talent but short on discipline and cohesiveness last year, Jackson’s words will carry added weight this season. Gone are the team’s top three scorers: Remy Martin — the team’s unquestioned leader, off to Kansas — first-round NBA Draft pick Josh Christopher, and spark plug Allonzo Verge Jr., who transferred to Nebraska. Returning are Marcus Bagley, Jalen Graham and Kimani Lawrence.

Then there's Jackson.