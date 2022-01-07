New commish George Kliavkoff to Pac-12 schools: Invest in football, reap rewards

Two Pac-12 assistant football coaches earned at least $1 million in 2021. In the SEC, 16 assistants had seven-figure salaries.

The top-paid strength coach in the Pac-12 was merely the 19th-highest paid in major college football.

Meanwhile, the biggest recruiting budget in the Pac-12 doesn’t crack the top 12 nationally, according to a published report.

The only thing easier to spot than Pac-12 bowl losses are examples of the conference not plowing as many resources into football infrastructure as its peers in the Power Five.

New commissioner George Kliavkoff hopes to change that state of affairs by making the case to the university presidents and chancellors that investing in football can provide returns that benefit not only cash-strapped athletic departments but entire campuses.

"Historically, I don’t think we’ve made a great case for the ROI of football," Kliavkoff told the Hotline.

"I’m not going to take the opportunity to speak to my 12 bosses without talking about it. It’s going to be a constant topic. They are going to get tired of hearing it from me."