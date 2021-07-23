New commissioner: Pac-12 will listen if Big 12 falls apart

In addition to conference realignment, media rights, and playoff expansion, Kliavkoff offered his thoughts on several other topics, including:

• The Rose Bowl’s future in an expanded playoff. "I think there’s a solution in which the Rose Bowl is part of the CFP but is able to maintain its traditions of a 2 p.m. kickoff on New Year’s Day and, at the same time, enjoy the economic benefits that come with it. There are creative solutions where the Rose Bowl can be part of it. I hope all the six New Year’s games are part of it."

• Whether the Pac-12 favors automatic berths to the CFP for the champions of the Power Five. "The idea that we need an automatic bid, I don’t think it’s necessary."

• The future of the Pac-12 Networks. "Either we have to produce lots and lots of content, or our partners will have to do it. Everybody who works at the Pac-12 Network is an expert in producing live content. We’ll be a part of that."

• The future location of Pac-12 office. "It’s an expensive office space, and the world is changing. I’m not predisposed to a notion of how much square footage we need or where we need to be. But every dollar we make is a dollar that can be distributed to the schools. Any amount we can save at the conference level, without sacrificing the integrity of our operation, I plan to save. And I can tell you this: Wherever we are, we won’t be paying the same rate."