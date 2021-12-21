Oregon-Ohio State game the highlight of Pac-12's 2021 TV slate

The regular season is complete, the data has been compiled, and the eyeballs have been counted. The Pac-12 performed exactly as well in the TV ratings game as you’d expect: Not markedly better or worse than in prior years.

At least by the standard applied here on the Hotline.

The conference participated in five games that drew at least 4 million viewers during the 2021 regular season, according to ratings data taken from the SportsMediaWatch database.

(Why 4 million? Because in our view, that threshold separates Pac-12 games with coast-to-coast resonance from those with merely strong regional appeal.)

That total is a tick better than the conference’s performance in 2019 and comparable to the number of 4 million-viewer games it generated in 2018.

We didn’t even bother with last season, which was a one-off in so many ways: From the delayed start and the spate of cancellations to the adjusted kickoff times and COVID’s broad impact on viewership throughout the sport.

Here are the Pac-12 regular-season games that have drawn at least 4 million viewers in the past five (normal) years.

2016