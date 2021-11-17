Pac-12 basketball power ratings: USC and Arizona rise as Oregon falls following its faceplant

A week into men’s basketball season, the Pac-12 is running ahead of pace: It has won 77.8% of its nonconference games, with 28 victories against just eight losses.

That exceeds the 75% success rate outside of league play deemed critical to sending at least six teams to the NCAA tournament, according to a data analysis performed by the Pac-12 several years ago.

The deep dive revealed a strong correlation for all the major conferences: Win three-quarters of your non-conference games, and you should send half your teams to March Madness.

But the Pac-12’s current success will be difficult to maintain as teams enter holiday tournaments, where heavyweight opponents await.

Framed another way:

If the Pac-12 has won 78% of all games by Dec. 1, it should be well positioned for six or seven bids on Selection Sunday.

To the power ratings:

1. UCLA (3-0)

Last week: 1

Result: Beat Villanova 86-77 (OT) and Long Beach State 100-79

Next up: vs. North Florida (Wednesday)