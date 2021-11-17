 Skip to main content
Pac-12 basketball power ratings: USC and Arizona rise as Oregon falls following its faceplant
  • Updated

Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier, right, looks to pass the ball from next to BYU's Alex Barcello during the second half of Tuesday's game. The Cougars beat Oregon 81-49, sinking the Ducks to fourth in Jon Wilmer's Pac-12 power taings.

 Craig Mitchelldyer, Associated Press

A week into men’s basketball season, the Pac-12 is running ahead of pace: It has won 77.8% of its nonconference games, with 28 victories against just eight losses.

That exceeds the 75% success rate outside of league play deemed critical to sending at least six teams to the NCAA tournament, according to a data analysis performed by the Pac-12 several years ago.

The deep dive revealed a strong correlation for all the major conferences: Win three-quarters of your non-conference games, and you should send half your teams to March Madness.

But the Pac-12’s current success will be difficult to maintain as teams enter holiday tournaments, where heavyweight opponents await.

Framed another way:

If the Pac-12 has won 78% of all games by Dec. 1, it should be well positioned for six or seven bids on Selection Sunday.

To the power ratings:

1. UCLA (3-0)

Last week: 1

Result: Beat Villanova 86-77 (OT) and Long Beach State 100-79

Next up: vs. North Florida (Wednesday)

Comment: Six days until the Gonzaga rematch, which doesn’t need to be half as compelling as the original. We would happily settle for one-fourth.

2. USC (3-0)

Last week: 3

Result: Won at Temple 76-71 and Florida Gulf Coast 78-61

Next up: vs. Dixie State (Monday)

Comment: Given the margins, the opponents and the locations, the Trojans have produced an A-level start in Year One A.E. (After Eric).

3. Arizona (3-0)

Last week: 4

Result: Beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 104-50 and North Dakota State 97-55

Next up: vs. Wichita State (Friday)

Comment: Had the Wildcats used this pace of play back when they were really loaded — we’re talking six or seven years ago — maybe they would have beaten Wisconsin.

4. Oregon (2-1)

Last week: 2

Result: Beat SMU 86-83, lost to Brigham Young 81-49

Next up: vs. Chaminade (Monday)

Comment: After that complete no-show in the Phil Knight Invitational, the boss would be justified in never giving the Ducks another dime.

5. Washington State (3-0)

Last week: 5

Result: Beat Seattle 79-61 and Santa Barbara 73-65

Next up: vs. Idaho (Thursday)

Comment: Based on our assessment of WSU’s non-conference schedule — hint: it’s impossibly soft — any loss would be considered a bad loss for the Cougars.

6. Colorado (3-0)

Last week: 6

Result: Beat New Mexico 87-76 and Maine 90-46

Next up: vs. Southern Illinois (Friday)

Comment: Early contender for most improved player in the Pac-12: Buffs sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, who’s averaging 20 points per game, a five-fold increase over last season.

7. Arizona State (2-1)

Last week: 7

Result: Lost to UC Riverside 66-65, beat North Florida 72-63

Next up: at San Diego State (Thursday)

Comment: Should go without saying, but probably can’t: Big game for the Sun Devils (and the conference) on Thursday night. Big, big game.

8. Utah (3-0)

Last week: 9

Result: Beat Sacramento State 89-56 and Bethune-Cookman 86-55

Next up: vs. Boston College (Saturday)

Comment: Did Both Gach get his old locker back? Was it even occupied last year? And given how chaotic things were, did the equipment staff have a chance to do his laundry?

9. Oregon State (1-2)

Last week: 8

Result: Lost at Iowa State 60-50 and Tulsa 64-58

Next up: vs. Samford (Thursday)

Comment: With every subsequent loss, those three weeks in March seem more like a fever dream than hardcourt reality.

10. Stanford (2-1)

Last week: 10

Result: Lost at Santa Clara 88-72, beat San Jose State 76-62

Next up: vs. Valparaiso (Wednesday)

Comment: This much we know: The Cardinal isn’t the worst team in the Bay Area. Still to be determined: If it’s the second-worst.

11. Washington (2-1)

Last week: 12

Result: Beat Northern Arizona 73-62 and Texas Southern 72-65

Next up: vs. Wyoming (Thursday)

Comment: Every victory should be cherished, because there aren’t many left.

12. Cal (1-2)

Last week: 11

Result: Lost at UNLV 55-52, beat San Diego 75-70

Next up: vs. Southern Utah (Thursday)

Comment: The good news: A win is a win is a win. The bad news: Cal was 10 of 15 from 3-point range and only beat San Diego by five points.

