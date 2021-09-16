Pac-12 bowl picks: Oregon poised for spot in College Football Playoff; ASU to El Paso?

The Pac-12 officially has an unofficial playoff contender after Oregon’s victory at Ohio State, so allow us to briefly remind fans across the footprint what that might mean for the postseason.

After all, the conference last placed a team in the CFP five years and one pandemic ago (Washington), so memories might be hazy.

Imagine the bowl lineup as a ladder.

Typically, the Pac-12 champion would play in the Rose Bowl. But if the Ducks win the title and jump into the playoff, a vacancy would form at the top of the ladder. Each team below Oregon would move up one rung.

The process creates an additional landing spot for eligible teams. Instead of seven bowl berths, the Pac-12 would have room for eight.

That’s a potentially significant development this season because the Redbox Bowl’s ongoing hiatus left the conference with seven slots. If there are eight eligible teams, the situation could get dicey for the school at the bottom of the ladder.

But should the Ducks climb into the playoff, the eighth team would simply be slotted into the Pac-12’s seventh bowl.

Here we go …

College Football Playoff