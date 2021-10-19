 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pac-12 bowl projections: Change at the top with Utah on track for Pasadena
editor's pick
PAC-12 BOWL PREDICTIONS

Pac-12 bowl projections: Change at the top with Utah on track for Pasadena

  • Updated

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Utah are in the driver's seat heading into the second half of the Pac-12 schedule.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Halfway through the season, the Pac-12 has three teams on the brink of securing bowl bids and three more within manageable reach.

But that’s it. For everyone else, the climb into the postseason is either steep or Himalayan.

Based on the current records and upcoming schedules, it’s entirely possible that only half the conference will qualify.

For context on the calculus, the Hotline examined every year dating back to Pac-12 expansion in 2011, with the exception of the COVID-disrupted 2020 season.

We found a distinct downward trend in recent seasons compared to the first half of the 12-team era.

Pac-12 bowl teams per year:

2011: 7

2012: 8

2013: 9

2014: 8

2015: 10 

2016: 5

2017: 9

2018: 7

2019: 7

2020: N/A

This season is unlikely to mirror the decade-low of five bids in 2016, the year Washington made the College Football Playoff — it would require collapses in Pullman or Corvallis, or both, and no offsetting upticks elsewhere.

But with only six teams in solid shape in late October, the conference is more likely to land on the lower end of the range.

To the latest projections …

Rose Bowl (vs. Big Ten)

Team: Utah (4-2/3-0)

Home games remaining (3): UCLA, Oregon, Colorado

Road games remaning (3): Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona

Comment: The Utes won’t run the table — they aren’t that good — but they should win enough games against the right combination of teams (division opponents) to secure the South. On the first Friday of December, the trophy will come. On the first day of January: heaven on earth.

Alamo Bowl (vs. Big 12)

Team: Oregon (5-1/2-1)

Home games remaining (3): Colorado, Washington State, Oregon State

Road games remaining (3): UCLA, Washington, Utah

Comment: The Ducks remain the North frontrunner and have six weeks to fix their shortcomings. But we’ve seen so little from them in recent weeks, and so much from Utah, that a change in projections was necessary.

Las Vegas Bowl (vs. Big Ten)

Team: Arizona State (5-2/3-1)

Home games remaining (3): Washington State, USC, Arizona

Road games remaining (2): Washington, Oregon State

Comment: The path to the division isn’t blocked, yet. But one more loss, to anyone anywhere, and the Devils are probably doomed. In that situation, Utah would need to lose three times.

Holiday Bowl (vs. ACC)

Team: UCLA (5-2/3-1)

Home games remaining (3): Oregon, Colorado, Cal

Road games remaining (2): Utah, USC

Comment: Oregon’s arrival this weekend brings loads of hype (and ESPN’s "College GameDay" broadcast from Westwood). But the trip to Salt Lake City next week carries far greater implications for the division.

Sun Bowl (vs. ACC)

Team: Oregon State (4-2/2-1)

Home games remaining (3): Utah, Stanford, Arizona State

Road games remaining (3): Cal, Colorado, Oregon

Comment: Would be OSU’s first trip to the Sun Bowl since the 2008 epic in which they defeated Pittsburgh 3-0. (Yes, 3-0.) And speaking of: What are the Rodgers brothers up to these days?

LA Bowl

Team: Washington State (4-3/3-2)

Home games remaining (2): BYU, Arizona

Road games remaining (3): ASU, Oregon, Washington

Comment: A team that appears to thrive on chaos just got a plate-full shoved down its throat. We have no doubt the Cougars will respond emotionally. But they need position coaches, too, or hadn’t you heard?

ESPN-owned bowls (Gasparilla, Armed Forces or First Responders)

Team: USC (3-3/2-3)

Home games remaining (3): Arizona, UCLA, Brigham Young

Road games remaining (3): Notre Dame, Arizona State, Cal

Comment: Nothing has changed from last week, except Arizona State appears more beatable; UCLA, a little less so.

Non-qualifiers

Team: Arizona (0-6/0-3)

Home games remaining (3): Washington, Cal, Utah

Road games remaining (3): USC, Washington State, ASU

Comment: Can’t believe it’s even a consideration, but NAU might not be the Wildcats’ worst loss of the season. Getting blown off the field by a team without an FBS win might be comparable to losing a close game to a decent FCS team.

Team: Cal (1-5/0-3)

Home games remaining (3): Colorado, Oregon State, USC

Road games remaining (3): Arizona, Stanford, UCLA

Comment: We haven’t ruled out the possibility of the Bears winning four of their last six. We have ruled out the possibility of them winning five of their last six.

Team: Colorado (2-4/1-2)

Home games remaining (2): Oregon State, Washington

Road games remaining (4): Cal, Oregon, UCLA, Utah

Comment: Barring a dramatic upturn, the Buffaloes will miss the postseason for the ninth time in their 11 seasons in the conference. We certainly didn’t expect that level of woe, despite the state of the program at the time.

Team: Stanford (3-4/2-3)

Home games remaining (4): Washington, Utah, Cal, Notre Dame

Road games remaining (1): Oregon State

Comment: The bowl math got substantially more difficult with the loss at WSU and the upswing by Utah. We see two wins for the Cardinal (Washington and Cal) but not a third.

Team: Washington (2-4/1-2)

Home games remaining (3): Oregon, ASU, Washington State

Road games remaining (3): Arizona, Stanford, Colorado

Comment: The Huskies are headed for a season-ending gut punch in which they finish one win short of a bowl berth — either because of the loss to Montana or because of a loss to Washington State.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News