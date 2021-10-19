Pac-12 bowl projections: Change at the top with Utah on track for Pasadena

This season is unlikely to mirror the decade-low of five bids in 2016, the year Washington made the College Football Playoff — it would require collapses in Pullman or Corvallis, or both, and no offsetting upticks elsewhere.

But with only six teams in solid shape in late October, the conference is more likely to land on the lower end of the range.

To the latest projections …

Rose Bowl (vs. Big Ten)

Team: Utah (4-2/3-0)

Home games remaining (3): UCLA, Oregon, Colorado

Road games remaning (3): Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona

Comment: The Utes won’t run the table — they aren’t that good — but they should win enough games against the right combination of teams (division opponents) to secure the South. On the first Friday of December, the trophy will come. On the first day of January: heaven on earth.

Alamo Bowl (vs. Big 12)

Team: Oregon (5-1/2-1)

Home games remaining (3): Colorado, Washington State, Oregon State